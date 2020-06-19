All apartments in Allentown
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:32 PM

2904 Moravian Ave

2904 Moravian Avenue · (484) 626-5401
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2904 Moravian Avenue, Allentown, PA 18103
Alton Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1004 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Property is located off of Lehigh St in Allentown.
Please read this whole listing as it will answer most of your questions and there is a link to schedule an appointment.
**Please note...we do NOT post on Craigslist. If you see and respond to an add on Craigslist it is not a legitimate. People are duplicating adds everyday and posting on their for less money. Remember, if it seems to good to be true it usually is a scam!****

Single family ranch house with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is a 1 car garage, basement storage with washer/dryer hookups and yard.

This home has economical gas heat. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Rent is $1395 Security is $1500
Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas, electric and renter's insurance.

To qualify...looking for a monthly income of $4200 after taxes and a credit score of 620. Rental application is $25 per person over 18.

Prefer No pets but may be considered on a case by case basis and if accepted, are an $25/month additional charge plus a $250 non-refundable pet fee.

You can schedule an appointment through this link.

Please call/text questions to 610-653-7985
Thank you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2904 Moravian Ave have any available units?
2904 Moravian Ave has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2904 Moravian Ave have?
Some of 2904 Moravian Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2904 Moravian Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2904 Moravian Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2904 Moravian Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2904 Moravian Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2904 Moravian Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2904 Moravian Ave does offer parking.
Does 2904 Moravian Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2904 Moravian Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2904 Moravian Ave have a pool?
No, 2904 Moravian Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2904 Moravian Ave have accessible units?
No, 2904 Moravian Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2904 Moravian Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2904 Moravian Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2904 Moravian Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2904 Moravian Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

