2904 Moravian Ave.

Amenities
Property is located off of Lehigh St in Allentown.
Single family ranch house with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is a 1 car garage, basement storage with washer/dryer hookups and yard.
This home has economical gas heat. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
Rent is $1395 Security is $1500
Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas, electric and renter's insurance.
To qualify...looking for a monthly income of $4200 after taxes and a credit score of 620. Rental application is $25 per person over 18.
Prefer No pets but may be considered on a case by case basis and if accepted, are an $25/month additional charge plus a $250 non-refundable pet fee.
