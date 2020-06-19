2904 Moravian Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Property is located off of Lehigh St in Allentown.

Please read this whole listing as it will answer most of your questions and there is a link to schedule an appointment.

**Please note...we do NOT post on Craigslist. If you see and respond to an add on Craigslist it is not a legitimate. People are duplicating adds everyday and posting on their for less money. Remember, if it seems to good to be true it usually is a scam!****



Single family ranch house with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. There is a 1 car garage, basement storage with washer/dryer hookups and yard.



This home has economical gas heat. Tenant is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



Rent is $1395 Security is $1500

Tenant pays water, sewer, trash, gas, electric and renter's insurance.



To qualify...looking for a monthly income of $4200 after taxes and a credit score of 620. Rental application is $25 per person over 18.



Prefer No pets but may be considered on a case by case basis and if accepted, are an $25/month additional charge plus a $250 non-refundable pet fee.



You can schedule an appointment through this link.



Please call/text questions to 610-653-7985

Thank you!