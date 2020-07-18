All apartments in Wilsonville
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

29570 SW Volley Street #31

29570 Volley Street · (503) 635-0099
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Wilsonville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Parking
Location

29570 Volley Street, Wilsonville, OR 97070
Wilsonville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 29570 SW Volley Street #31 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,395

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
sauna
29570 SW Volley Street #31 Available 08/10/20 Wilsonville Townhouse, Community Pool, Small Dog Welcome w/ Pet Rent - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL Leasing1@PPIRENTALS.COM

Website: http://ppirentals.com/
Application Form: http://ppirentals.com/applicants/
Vacant Properties: http://ppirentals.com/vacancies/

Available August 10th! 2 bed/1.5 bath 950 sq ft. Prime Wilsonville Location! You will fall in love with this stylish Townhouse which offers a light and bright floor-plan with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and approximately 950 square feet of living space. The Townhouse was recently updated with engineered hardwood floors throughout, newer appliances, new fixtures, fresh paint and window coverings.

Enjoy the private deck off of the dining area with views to wooded green space. Nicely remodeled bathrooms with a jetted soaking tub and half bath. Washer and Dryer are in place. Enjoy the amenities of the community swimming pool and sauna. 1 small dog welcome with $50.00 per month pet rent. Utility charge of $50.00 per month for water/sewer/garbage.

Schools: Boones Ferry Primary School; Inza R. Wood Middle School; Wisonville High School.

PPI~Portland's Professional Property Management Experts

Directions: Exit 283, East onto SW Wilsonville Rd. Left onto SW Town Center Loop E. Right onto SW Courtside Drive. Right onto Wimbledon Circle South, Right onto SW Volley Street.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. This home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants.

EL06/30/2020

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2540614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29570 SW Volley Street #31 have any available units?
29570 SW Volley Street #31 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wilsonville, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wilsonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 29570 SW Volley Street #31 have?
Some of 29570 SW Volley Street #31's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29570 SW Volley Street #31 currently offering any rent specials?
29570 SW Volley Street #31 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29570 SW Volley Street #31 pet-friendly?
Yes, 29570 SW Volley Street #31 is pet friendly.
Does 29570 SW Volley Street #31 offer parking?
No, 29570 SW Volley Street #31 does not offer parking.
Does 29570 SW Volley Street #31 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29570 SW Volley Street #31 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29570 SW Volley Street #31 have a pool?
Yes, 29570 SW Volley Street #31 has a pool.
Does 29570 SW Volley Street #31 have accessible units?
No, 29570 SW Volley Street #31 does not have accessible units.
Does 29570 SW Volley Street #31 have units with dishwashers?
No, 29570 SW Volley Street #31 does not have units with dishwashers.
