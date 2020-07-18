Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

29570 SW Volley Street #31 Available 08/10/20 Wilsonville Townhouse, Community Pool, Small Dog Welcome w/ Pet Rent - FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO SCHEDULE A VIEWING, PLEASE CONTACT OUR LEASING TEAM AT 503-635-0099 OR EMAIL Leasing1@PPIRENTALS.COM



Available August 10th! 2 bed/1.5 bath 950 sq ft. Prime Wilsonville Location! You will fall in love with this stylish Townhouse which offers a light and bright floor-plan with 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and approximately 950 square feet of living space. The Townhouse was recently updated with engineered hardwood floors throughout, newer appliances, new fixtures, fresh paint and window coverings.



Enjoy the private deck off of the dining area with views to wooded green space. Nicely remodeled bathrooms with a jetted soaking tub and half bath. Washer and Dryer are in place. Enjoy the amenities of the community swimming pool and sauna. 1 small dog welcome with $50.00 per month pet rent. Utility charge of $50.00 per month for water/sewer/garbage.



Schools: Boones Ferry Primary School; Inza R. Wood Middle School; Wisonville High School.



Directions: Exit 283, East onto SW Wilsonville Rd. Left onto SW Town Center Loop E. Right onto SW Courtside Drive. Right onto Wimbledon Circle South, Right onto SW Volley Street.



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. This home is currently occupied. Please do not disturb tenants.



No Cats Allowed



