7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool hot tub tennis court

Location Location Location! This retro chic studio condo is perfect west side living! Located in the serene Sylvan hills, a quick car ride or transit trip into the city with all of the ambiance and beauty of Oregon. Sylvan Heights is nestled in the trees of the west hills and offers amazing amenities; covered parking, seasonal pool, club house, spa/hot tub, exercise room, tennis courts and private patio!



Available 5/15/2020

First Lease is 1 year Security Deposit equal to 1 month's rent.

Rent includes HOA charge which includes water, sewer, trash and recycle!

Renters Insurance Required This is a NON-Smoking Property Screening criteria/Application on website: WWW.TitanPropertyManagementServices.com

$55 per Adult Screening Charge



Cats ok Conditionally:

Additional Security Deposit, equal to ½ month's rent (with references) -$20/per pet, per month pet rent -2 pets max, unless otherwise stated

- This is a no dog property

-Titan uses a 3rd party screening company for any animal brought onto the property. Applicants will need to register and screen ALL animals through PetScreening.com. Please see application for more details and Titans specific petscreening.com link.