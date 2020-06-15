All apartments in West Haven-Sylvan
Find more places like 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
West Haven-Sylvan, OR
/
7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C

7734 Southwest Barnes Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
West Haven-Sylvan
See all
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7734 Southwest Barnes Road, West Haven-Sylvan, OR 97225
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Location Location Location! This retro chic studio condo is perfect west side living! Located in the serene Sylvan hills, a quick car ride or transit trip into the city with all of the ambiance and beauty of Oregon. Sylvan Heights is nestled in the trees of the west hills and offers amazing amenities; covered parking, seasonal pool, club house, spa/hot tub, exercise room, tennis courts and private patio!

Available 5/15/2020
First Lease is 1 year Security Deposit equal to 1 month's rent.
Rent includes HOA charge which includes water, sewer, trash and recycle!
Renters Insurance Required This is a NON-Smoking Property Screening criteria/Application on website: WWW.TitanPropertyManagementServices.com
$55 per Adult Screening Charge

Cats ok Conditionally:
Additional Security Deposit, equal to ½ month's rent (with references) -$20/per pet, per month pet rent -2 pets max, unless otherwise stated
- This is a no dog property
-Titan uses a 3rd party screening company for any animal brought onto the property. Applicants will need to register and screen ALL animals through PetScreening.com. Please see application for more details and Titans specific petscreening.com link.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C have any available units?
7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in West Haven-Sylvan, OR.
What amenities does 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C have?
Some of 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C currently offering any rent specials?
7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C pet-friendly?
Yes, 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C is pet friendly.
Does 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C offer parking?
Yes, 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C does offer parking.
Does 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C have a pool?
Yes, 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C has a pool.
Does 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C have accessible units?
No, 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C does not have accessible units.
Does 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C has units with dishwashers.
Does 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C have units with air conditioning?
No, 7734 Southwest Barnes Road - C does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Golf Creek Apartments
1807 SW Golf Creek Dr
West Haven-Sylvan, OR 97225

Similar Pages

West Haven-Sylvan 2 BedroomsWest Haven-Sylvan Apartments with Balcony
West Haven-Sylvan Apartments with ParkingWest Haven-Sylvan Pet Friendly Places
West Haven-Sylvan Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, OR
Tualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAScappoose, ORKing City, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WA
Ridgefield, WABrush Prairie, WASalmon Creek, WACedar Mill, ORNewberg, ORLongview, WABull Mountain, ORWalnut Grove, WAKeizer, ORSandy, ORBattle Ground, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University