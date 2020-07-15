10187 SW Windwood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park parking pool garage

3 bd + office town home w/ AC & Pool. 2 small pets OK!

Fantastic Townhouse, Excellent close in location! Welcome to this fully loaded, 3 bedroom, office, 2.1 bath T.H. Minutes from Sunset transit, Providence Hospital, Nike, and Downtown Portland. Gorgeous kitchen with high end stainless appliances, bamboo flooring, surround sound, central vac, AC, private deck looking over court yard, vaulted ceilings, and 2 car garage.In addition you'll enjoy the Club house with community. pool. Directions: Barnes Rd to Valeria View, R on Taylor St, R on Windwood. (John)



County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Screening Fee: $50

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW – Call Office!

Heat: Forced Air

HOA – YES: Renaissance at Peterkort Woods – Must abide by HOA rules and regulations.

Utilities included in rent: NONE

Appliances: Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/ Dryer

Community Features: Pool, Clubhouse and 2 dog parks

Year Built: 2006

Levels:

Parking: 2 car garage (can fit two mid-size cars), street parking

Fenced Backyard: NO

Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed

Schools: Verify online

PET POLICY: 2 Small Pets under 30 pounds possible - security deposit is increased by $500 per pet!

**Smoking is not allowed in any of our rental properties. Some properties may not allow smoking on the entire premises.**



