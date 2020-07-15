All apartments in West Haven-Sylvan
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10187 Southwest Windwood Way, West Haven-Sylvan, OR 97225
Cedar Hills - Cedar Mill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 10187 SW Windwood Way · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
3 bd + office town home w/ AC & Pool. 2 small pets OK! - ****To Apply for This Property ****
-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
- Link for application (1 per adult): https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/DLV33
- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult (This home is not within City of PDX city limits): http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
- If you have a pet (Pet Policy: 2 pets max. Security Deposit increased by $500 per pet Pet Screening profile must be completed along with application.) or an ESA/Companion Animal: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

2 Small Pets under 30 pounds possible - security deposit is increased by $500 per pet!

Fantastic Townhouse, Excellent close in location! Welcome to this fully loaded, 3 bedroom, office, 2.1 bath T.H. Minutes from Sunset transit, Providence Hospital, Nike, and Downtown Portland. Gorgeous kitchen with high end stainless appliances, bamboo flooring, surround sound, central vac, AC, private deck looking over court yard, vaulted ceilings, and 2 car garage.In addition you'll enjoy the Club house with community. pool. Directions: Barnes Rd to Valeria View, R on Taylor St, R on Windwood. (John)

Thank you for your interest in our company and this property/unit!

To view our website/other properties – www.mcneeley.com
The coordinator for this property is Sarah U.
For further questions please contact us at:
Phone: 503-292-8125 (Office) 503-928-4088 (Direct Line)
Email: sarahu@mcneeley.com

We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule an interior viewing. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date. Please do not disturb current occupants.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved by the property owner, the security deposit will be increased by $500 per approved pet, with a maximum of two pets. See website for breed restrictions.
* Applications will not be processed until applicants view the interior of the home. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date.
*Please view our application process and criteria before applying: http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process

County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Screening Fee: $50
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW – Call Office!
Heat: Forced Air
HOA – YES: Renaissance at Peterkort Woods – Must abide by HOA rules and regulations.
Utilities included in rent: NONE
Appliances: Oven/Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer/ Dryer
Community Features: Pool, Clubhouse and 2 dog parks
Year Built: 2006
Levels:
Parking: 2 car garage (can fit two mid-size cars), street parking
Fenced Backyard: NO
Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed
Schools: Verify online
PET POLICY: 2 Small Pets under 30 pounds possible - security deposit is increased by $500 per pet!
**Smoking is not allowed in any of our rental properties. Some properties may not allow smoking on the entire premises.**

INFORMATION NOT GUARANTEED AND SHOULD BE VERIFIED.
SQUARE FOOTAGE IS APPROXIMATE & MAY INCLUDE BOTH FINISHED & UNFINISHED AREAS.
SCHOOL AVAILABILITY SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

(RLNE4807284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

