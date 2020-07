Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated patio / balcony bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly parking 24hr gym accepts section 8 cc payments courtyard dog park e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving smoke-free community trash valet

Alden Apartments is situated in the prestigious Tualatin area. Featuring spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans, outfitted with a washer/dryer in every home. Spectacular private views, along with wireless high speed internet, onsite management and 24 hour maintenance are only a few of the many amenities you will experience at Alden Apartments. Live in the perfect location with convenient access to restaurants, shopping and entertainment. You can play golf, ski, take a bike ride and shop all in one day. Our homes include recently renovated interiors with new appliances, custom cabinetry, wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans, custom two tone paint, and more. The community is pet-friendly, so your furry family members are welcome to call Alden Apartments home too.