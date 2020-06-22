205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane

Amenities

DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.



This beautiful two bedroom duplex unit features a fireplace in the carpeted living room, dining area and kitchen with range, fridge, dishwasher and laundry closet with hook ups. Both bedroom are carpeted. There is also a detached single car garage and a small patio in the fully fenced back yard. Electric heat and electric water heater. NO SMOKING ON INTERIOR! ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT: $400.00 per pet. Pet rent: $25.00 a month per pet. TENANTS WILL BE CHARGED AN ADDITIONAL $60.00 MONTHLY FOR WATER, SEWER AND GARBAGE.



Close to bus line, MHCC, parks, schools, shopping and eateries.



PET POLICY: Maximum of two pets. Dog and / or cat has to be at least one year old, spayed / neutered and weigh fifty pounds or less.



LEASE TERM: ONE YEAR



Schools: Sweetbriar Elementary, Walt Morey Middle, Reynolds High



Renter's Insurance is Required: $100,000 in liability.



Walk Score: 45 - Car-Dependent

Transit Score: N/A

Bike Score: N/A



Directions: South of SE Stark St., East of S. Troutdale Rd.



NOTE: Application is NOT considered complete until receipt of screening charge per person over 18 as well as no missing info on the application. Contact Kerr Properties, Inc. for details. Terms and conditions apply. Applications are processed first come, first serve.



Tenants will automatically be enrolled in the furnace filter service program upon move-in for $15.00 a month if applicable unless proper notification is provided to Kerr Properties, Inc. within three business days from application approval.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.