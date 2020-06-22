All apartments in Troutdale
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane

Location

205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane, Troutdale, OR 97060

Amenities

DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.

This beautiful two bedroom duplex unit features a fireplace in the carpeted living room, dining area and kitchen with range, fridge, dishwasher and laundry closet with hook ups. Both bedroom are carpeted. There is also a detached single car garage and a small patio in the fully fenced back yard. Electric heat and electric water heater. NO SMOKING ON INTERIOR! ADDITIONAL SECURITY DEPOSIT: $400.00 per pet. Pet rent: $25.00 a month per pet. TENANTS WILL BE CHARGED AN ADDITIONAL $60.00 MONTHLY FOR WATER, SEWER AND GARBAGE.

Close to bus line, MHCC, parks, schools, shopping and eateries.

PET POLICY: Maximum of two pets. Dog and / or cat has to be at least one year old, spayed / neutered and weigh fifty pounds or less.

LEASE TERM: ONE YEAR

Schools: Sweetbriar Elementary, Walt Morey Middle, Reynolds High

Renter's Insurance is Required: $100,000 in liability.

Walk Score: 45 - Car-Dependent
Transit Score: N/A
Bike Score: N/A

Directions: South of SE Stark St., East of S. Troutdale Rd.

NOTE: Application is NOT considered complete until receipt of screening charge per person over 18 as well as no missing info on the application. Contact Kerr Properties, Inc. for details. Terms and conditions apply. Applications are processed first come, first serve.

Tenants will automatically be enrolled in the furnace filter service program upon move-in for $15.00 a month if applicable unless proper notification is provided to Kerr Properties, Inc. within three business days from application approval.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane have any available units?
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Troutdale, OR.
What amenities does 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane have?
Some of 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane currently offering any rent specials?
205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane is pet friendly.
Does 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane offer parking?
Yes, 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane does offer parking.
Does 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane have a pool?
No, 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane does not have a pool.
Does 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane have accessible units?
No, 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 205 Southeast Sweetbriar Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
