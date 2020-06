Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry

Refurbish 3 Level near U of O and River park in Springfield - This refurbished home has 3 levels with the main level having vaulted ceilings and a large open living area. The upper floor is the bedrooms with large master suite with on suite bathroom and walk in closet. One of the other bedrooms even has original hardwood floors. The lower basement floor has a large family room with a spacious mudroom/laundryroom. The yard and decks have been spruced up and new plantings have been put in. This home is ready for the next family to love it.



No Pets Allowed



