/
/
/
west springfield
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:35 PM
108 Apartments for rent in West Springfield, Springfield, OR
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
736 Edgemont Way
736 Edgemont Way, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2000 sqft
Refurbish 3 Level near U of O and River park in Springfield - This refurbished home has 3 levels with the main level having vaulted ceilings and a large open living area.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1537 West Fairview Dr.
1537 West Fairview Drive, Lane County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1872 sqft
Spacious 4bdrm/1.5bath Home ~ with a Large yard! - This spacious 4 bedroom home offers a large living room with cozy wood fireplace, and dining area with slider to covered back patio.
Results within 1 mile of West Springfield
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
2 Units Available
McKenzie Meadow Apartments
715 Oakdale Ave, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$869
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
McKenzie Meadow is a Section 42, Low-Income Housing Complex. All tenants must meet certain income restriction requirements.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,035
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
840 sqft
Sequoia Apartments is located in lush, Springfield, OR. You'll appreciate coming home to mature landscape with shaded trees, accented with colorful flowers and greenery.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
1 Unit Available
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenience with a Smile. Welcome to Granada Park. These affordable and spacious duplexes are in the heart of the Gateway area of Springfield.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1930 Augusta Street
1930 Augusta Street, Eugene, OR
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
2080 sqft
Spacious 5 bdrm/3.5 bath home in great location! - This beautiful 5 bedroom/3.5 bath home features all new carpet, 2 large master suites, a great kitchen with a breakfast bar and spacious layout.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
680 N Clover Leaf Loop
680 N Cloverleaf Loop, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
Garage, New Floors, Duplex - Property Address 682 N Cloverleaf Loop. | Springfield, OR 97477 Available: NOW!! Offered By Granite Properties – granitepm.com Description This 3- bedroom 1.5 bath Duplex.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1625 Riverview St
1625 Riverview Street, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1480 sqft
Renovated 3 Bed/1.5 Bath Home with Unique Architecture - This fully renovated home offers new appliances, new ductless heating and A/C and refinished hardwood floors with a great 16x14 master suite upstairs with a brand-new half bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
506 North 8th Street
506 8th Street, Springfield, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
506 North 8th Street Available 08/07/20 Springfield Home - 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom home in Springfield near the Springfield Library, Shops, Island Park, and more! Pets accepted upon approval with an additional refundable $500 deposit (per pet) and an
Results within 5 miles of West Springfield
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
16 Units Available
Riverwalk
470 Alexander Loop, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,101
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,204
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1014 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
31 Units Available
Evergreen at Delta Ridge
1440 John Day Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,300
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1339 sqft
A neighborhood within a neighborhood. Intelligent living that’s convenient & comfortable. Thoughtfully designed homes easily flex with the way you live. Things to do, friends to see, or rejuvenating & regaining your calm.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
11 Units Available
River Terrace
1150 Darlene Ln, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,205
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Units offer garbage disposal, refrigerator, walk-in closets, laundry, dishwasher, and fireplace. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, basketball court, dog park, and pool. Close to Delta Ponds City Park with walking trails.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
37 Units Available
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,350
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1423 sqft
A playground, hot tub and gym are just a few of the amenities provided in this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Crescent Avenue shopping and dining are all nearby.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
5 Units Available
Delta Grove
1884 Happy Lane, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
1040 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment flats are also offered. Units range from 910 sq feet to 1280 sq feet. Conveniently located off the Delta Highway near Valley River Center, Delta Grove’s park-like setting will capture your heart.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
10 Units Available
Crescent Park
2940 Crescent Ave, Eugene, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,340
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
944 sqft
Crescent Park Apartments offer spacious one- and two-bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, in-unit laundry, and ample storage. Conveniently located near the Beltline and I-5, with on-site community amenities like a park and basketball courts.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Brentwood Estates
317 30th St, Springfield, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1250 sqft
In the heart of the Willamette Valley, between the McKenzie and the Willamette Rivers, is Brentwood Estates apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
High Street Terrace
1055 High Street, Eugene, OR
Studio
$1,100
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
863 sqft
Welcome to High Street Terrace, a landmark high-rise apartment building nestled in central downtown Eugene on 10th Avenue and High Street.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
48 Units Available
The McKenzie
2847 Tennyson Avenue, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,390
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1144 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
2 Units Available
Northwood Apartments
1550 Q St, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
$915
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
680 sqft
Lots of space to lounge next to the pool Welcome to Northwood. These adorable apartments offer a great living space with a light and bright kitchen and open floor plan.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 06:26pm
1 Unit Available
Northgate Apartments
1480 16th Street, Springfield, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
No Need for Car! Northgate is located in a quiet neighborhood surrounded by everything you need all within walking distance.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
7 Units Available
Crescent Village
2745 Shadow View Dr, Eugene, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,270
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
965 sqft
Located just steps from grocery stores, restaurants, and entertainment. Units include air conditioning, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, communal garden, parking, and BBQ grill area.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
3 Units Available
Hallmark Apartments
1719 17th Street, Springfield, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$875
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
700 sqft
Convenient shopping in the city of Springfield is one of the many attractions to living at Hallmark Apartments.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated May 13 at 07:18pm
5 Units Available
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St, Eugene, OR
3 Bedrooms
$669
894 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
One block from the University of Oregon campus, close to Franklin City Park and the Willamette River. Secure apartments with contemporary European styling. Walk to Wild Duck Cafe and the Market of Choice.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Element Communities
225 E 17th Ave, Eugene, OR
Studio
$929
346 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,229
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$749
860 sqft
Live alone at an affordable rate! Available for move-in Fall 2019, this unit is one of our most popular floorplans.