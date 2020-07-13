Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court parking pool sauna tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed gym pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area

Sleek and stylish comfort awaits you at Centennial Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon. Enjoy newly remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, pecan cabinets, abundant storage, and private patios. Our private entry community offers an array of amenities including a shimmering pool, full-size tennis and basketball courts, and a relaxing sauna. Ideally situated near parks, bike trails, the University of Oregon, and Autzen Stadium with convenient access to I-5 and Highway 105. Centennial Apartments is the commuter’s dream! Located just minutes away from downtown Eugene, you can experience it all with diverse dining, shopping, and entertainment. Call today to schedule a tour and discover your new home in Springfield, Oregon.