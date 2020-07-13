All apartments in Springfield
Centennial
Centennial

506 West Centennial Boulevard · (833) 424-0968
Location

506 West Centennial Boulevard, Springfield, OR 97477
West Springfield

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Centennial.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
sauna
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
Sleek and stylish comfort awaits you at Centennial Apartments for rent in Springfield, Oregon. Enjoy newly remodeled one- and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring granite countertops, pecan cabinets, abundant storage, and private patios. Our private entry community offers an array of amenities including a shimmering pool, full-size tennis and basketball courts, and a relaxing sauna. Ideally situated near parks, bike trails, the University of Oregon, and Autzen Stadium with convenient access to I-5 and Highway 105. Centennial Apartments is the commuter’s dream! Located just minutes away from downtown Eugene, you can experience it all with diverse dining, shopping, and entertainment. Call today to schedule a tour and discover your new home in Springfield, Oregon.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable
Application Fee: $42 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot. Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Space per Unit.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Centennial have any available units?
Centennial doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, OR.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Centennial have?
Some of Centennial's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Centennial currently offering any rent specials?
Centennial is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Centennial pet-friendly?
Yes, Centennial is pet friendly.
Does Centennial offer parking?
Yes, Centennial offers parking.
Does Centennial have units with washers and dryers?
No, Centennial does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Centennial have a pool?
Yes, Centennial has a pool.
Does Centennial have accessible units?
No, Centennial does not have accessible units.
Does Centennial have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Centennial has units with dishwashers.
