684 Oakdale Ave.

Amenities
Spacious 4bd/3.5bth Home ~ Great Location - Large 4bed/3.5 bath duplex style home located in Springfield near Riverbend Hospital, shopping and schools! This home features both a family room and living room with built ins and presents a nice wood burning fireplace. The open kitchen offers ample storage, a breakfast bar and tons of counter space and is open to one of the large living rooms. This home also offers good sized bedrooms, a balcony and 2 car garage. Landscaping is included!
Appliances/ Amenities:
Stove/Range
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage Disposal
No Smoking
No Pets
No Cosigners
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required
