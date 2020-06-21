684 Oakdale Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 4bd/3.5bth Home ~ Great Location - Large 4bed/3.5 bath duplex style home located in Springfield near Riverbend Hospital, shopping and schools! This home features both a family room and living room with built ins and presents a nice wood burning fireplace. The open kitchen offers ample storage, a breakfast bar and tons of counter space and is open to one of the large living rooms. This home also offers good sized bedrooms, a balcony and 2 car garage. Landscaping is included!



Appliances/ Amenities:

Stove/Range

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage Disposal



No Smoking

No Pets

No Cosigners

1 year lease term

Proof of renters insurance required



Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2913878)