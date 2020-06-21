All apartments in Springfield
Find more places like 684 Oakdale Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Springfield, OR
/
684 Oakdale Ave.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

684 Oakdale Ave.

684 Oakdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Springfield
See all
Gateway
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

684 Oakdale Avenue, Springfield, OR 97477
Gateway

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 4bd/3.5bth Home ~ Great Location - Large 4bed/3.5 bath duplex style home located in Springfield near Riverbend Hospital, shopping and schools! This home features both a family room and living room with built ins and presents a nice wood burning fireplace. The open kitchen offers ample storage, a breakfast bar and tons of counter space and is open to one of the large living rooms. This home also offers good sized bedrooms, a balcony and 2 car garage. Landscaping is included!

Appliances/ Amenities:
Stove/Range
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage Disposal

No Smoking
No Pets
No Cosigners
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2913878)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 684 Oakdale Ave. have any available units?
684 Oakdale Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Springfield, OR.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Springfield Rent Report.
What amenities does 684 Oakdale Ave. have?
Some of 684 Oakdale Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 684 Oakdale Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
684 Oakdale Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 684 Oakdale Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 684 Oakdale Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Springfield.
Does 684 Oakdale Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 684 Oakdale Ave. does offer parking.
Does 684 Oakdale Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 684 Oakdale Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 684 Oakdale Ave. have a pool?
No, 684 Oakdale Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 684 Oakdale Ave. have accessible units?
No, 684 Oakdale Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 684 Oakdale Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 684 Oakdale Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brentwood Estates
317 30th St
Springfield, OR 97478
Northgate Apartments
1480 16th Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Kings Court
1890 M Street
Springfield, OR 97477
Granada Park Duplexes
715 Oakdale Avenue
Springfield, OR 97477
Centennial
506 West Centennial Boulevard
Springfield, OR 97477
Sequoia Apartments
460 Lindale Drive
Springfield, OR 97477
Hallmark Apartments
1719 17th Street
Springfield, OR 97477

Similar Pages

Springfield 1 BedroomsSpringfield 2 Bedrooms
Springfield Apartments with ParkingSpringfield Apartments with Pool
Springfield Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORCorvallis, ORJunction City, OR
Sutherlin, ORLebanon, ORSweet Home, OR
Creswell, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

GatewayMid Springfield
Mohawk BoulevardEast Main
West Springfield

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State University
University of Oregon