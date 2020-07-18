Rent Calculator
360 South 51st Place
360 South 51st Place
360 South 51st Place
Location
360 South 51st Place, Springfield, OR 97478
East Main
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Newly remodeled kitchen. Garage, fireplace, w/d hook ups.
Self showing - register with www.rently.com
Applications available at www.arponline.net
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 360 South 51st Place have any available units?
360 South 51st Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Springfield, OR
.
How much is rent in Springfield, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Springfield Rent Report
.
What amenities does 360 South 51st Place have?
Some of 360 South 51st Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 360 South 51st Place currently offering any rent specials?
360 South 51st Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 South 51st Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 360 South 51st Place is pet friendly.
Does 360 South 51st Place offer parking?
Yes, 360 South 51st Place offers parking.
Does 360 South 51st Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 South 51st Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 South 51st Place have a pool?
No, 360 South 51st Place does not have a pool.
Does 360 South 51st Place have accessible units?
No, 360 South 51st Place does not have accessible units.
Does 360 South 51st Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 South 51st Place does not have units with dishwashers.
