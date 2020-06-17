All apartments in Salem
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:08 AM

1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW

1757 Schoolhouse Court Northwest · (503) 507-4248
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1757 Schoolhouse Court Northwest, Salem, OR 97304
West Salem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1990 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
online portal
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW Available 04/07/20 Move in Special $200 of First Months Rent!! 4 Bedroom 2.5 Ba w/ Lrg Bonus Room! - Wonderful 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Home in West Salem with Large Bonus Room!

Spacious and beautiful home with all the extras! Also has a 2 car attached garage, and small fenced back yard. Plus great location!

Please call to make an appointment to see this house.

Willamette Meadow Property Management
We care for our tenants by getting work orders done in a timely matter, and caring about the problems that are happening in the rental. We feel there has to be a happy balance between the owner and the tenant so we try to provide that balance that is needed. Our goal is to help you find a great place to call home!

Willamette Meadow Property Management offers online applications, the ability to quickly and easily make online rent payments using E-Check or credit cards, and tenants can quickly and effortlessly submit an online maintenance request.
Please fill out our application for our rental at http://www.WillametteMeadows.com. Please copy and paste our website into your url to apply for our rentals and to see our other rentals.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3742701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW have any available units?
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW have?
Some of 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW currently offering any rent specials?
1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW pet-friendly?
No, 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salem.
Does 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW offer parking?
Yes, 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW does offer parking.
Does 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW have a pool?
No, 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW does not have a pool.
Does 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW have accessible units?
No, 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1757 Schoolhouse Ct NW does not have units with air conditioning.

