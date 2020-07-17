3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW

Amenities

Country Home Overlooking Lake in West Salem ~ 3956 Orchard Heights - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc.

Learn more or apply at CrownPM.net



This updated country home has a large covered deck overlooking the property and a small lake. The kitchen has granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Two of the three bathrooms have also been updated with new vanities, granite countertops, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Downstairs there is a large bonus room and additional storage area with roll up door. The home also has washer and dryer hookups, forced air heat, air conditioning, and 2 car garage. This home is on a well and septic system.



RENTAL TERMS:

Resident Responsible for All Utilities

Resident Maintains Landscaping

Renters Insurance Required

One Year Lease Required

Non Smoking Unit/Dwelling



PET TERMS:

Two Allowed (35 Pounds or Less)

Additional Deposit Required

Management Approval Required

Some Breeds Not Accepted



The available date advertised is subject to change. Please call our office at 503-485-2600 to confirm the estimated move in date. For viewing or more information, please give us a call or visit CrownPM.net. The dwelling may be occupied; please do not disturb the resident!



All dimensions and square footage are estimates. Pictures shown may not be of the actual dwelling and information is not guaranteed. Additional security deposit(s) may be required. Above ground pools and trampolines are not allowed! Fireplaces/wood stoves may not be usable.



We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.



Ad posted 6/25/2020



