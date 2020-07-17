All apartments in Polk County
Find more places like 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Polk County, OR
/
3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW

3956 Orchard Heights Road Northwest · (503) 485-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

3956 Orchard Heights Road Northwest, Polk County, OR 97304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW · Avail. now

$2,850

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1816 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
garage
Country Home Overlooking Lake in West Salem ~ 3956 Orchard Heights - Professionally Managed by Crown Property Management, Inc.
Learn more or apply at CrownPM.net

Country Home Overlooking Lake in West Salem ~ 3956 Orchard Heights

This updated country home has a large covered deck overlooking the property and a small lake. The kitchen has granite countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and stainless steel appliances, including a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, and dishwasher. Two of the three bathrooms have also been updated with new vanities, granite countertops, and luxury vinyl plank flooring. Downstairs there is a large bonus room and additional storage area with roll up door. The home also has washer and dryer hookups, forced air heat, air conditioning, and 2 car garage. This home is on a well and septic system.

RENTAL TERMS:
Resident Responsible for All Utilities
Resident Maintains Landscaping
Renters Insurance Required
One Year Lease Required
Non Smoking Unit/Dwelling

PET TERMS:
Two Allowed (35 Pounds or Less)
Additional Deposit Required
Management Approval Required
Some Breeds Not Accepted

The available date advertised is subject to change. Please call our office at 503-485-2600 to confirm the estimated move in date. For viewing or more information, please give us a call or visit CrownPM.net. The dwelling may be occupied; please do not disturb the resident!

All dimensions and square footage are estimates. Pictures shown may not be of the actual dwelling and information is not guaranteed. Additional security deposit(s) may be required. Above ground pools and trampolines are not allowed! Fireplaces/wood stoves may not be usable.

We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of equal housing opportunity throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

Ad posted 6/25/2020

(RLNE5888927)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW have any available units?
3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW have?
Some of 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW offers parking.
Does 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW have a pool?
Yes, 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW has a pool.
Does 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW have accessible units?
Yes, 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW has accessible units.
Does 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 3956 Orchard Heights Rd NW?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Acero West Salem
1948 Linwood ST NW
Salem, OR 97304
Willamette Park
825 Harritt Dr NW
Salem, OR 97304

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WAEugene, ORBeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, ORCorvallis, OR
Oregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, ORMilwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORAlbany, ORMcMinnville, ORPhilomath, ORNewberg, ORSilverton, ORSherwood, OR
Canby, ORKing City, ORForest Grove, ORRaleigh Hills, ORWest Slope, OROak Hills, ORJunction City, ORCedar Mill, OROak Grove, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORBethany, ORGladstone, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Oregon State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity