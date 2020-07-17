3526 Belvedere St NW.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful West Salem Hills Home with a View - Offered by Bertolucci Management, Inc. - Oregon's Property Management Experts.

Apply now at BMIRents.com - All applications are done online through our website.



Available soon is a beautiful single level home with a gorgeous view. Walking up the driveway you're welcomed by a large wood deck and beautiful entry to the home. Walking through the front door brings you into the entry with immediate access to the large living room that overlooks the gorgeous view and is equipped with a wood-burning fireplace. Walking straight through the front door takes you into the large eat-in kitchen with plenty of room for your dining table. The kitchen has beautiful white granite countertops, a glass top stove, wall oven, and built-in microwave. From the kitchen is access to the spacious laundry room with an attached crafters dream with a wall of cupboards and shelves with space for a sewing machine and closet for more storage. Back down the hall off the entry is access to one of the full bathrooms, two bedrooms plus the master suite with an attached full bathroom. Outside you will find a partially fenced backyard with gorgeous mature landscaping as well as a two-car garage with remote opener. Residents are responsible for all utilities and landscaping is included with rent.



Call our leasing team today at 503-585-2848 Ext. 201 for more information.



Schools:

Elementary: Kalapuya

Middle: Walker

High: West Salem



Pet policy: This location does not accept any pets.



Disclaimer: Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price and or information may change at any time without notice. Prospective residents are responsible to view property in person to verify desired amenities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5895548)