3526 Belvedere St NW.
Polk County, OR
3526 Belvedere St NW
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3526 Belvedere St NW

3526 Belvedere Street Northwest · (503) 585-2848 ext. 201
Location

3526 Belvedere Street Northwest, Polk County, OR 97304
West Salem

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3526 Belvedere St NW · Avail. now

$2,390

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2010 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful West Salem Hills Home with a View - Offered by Bertolucci Management, Inc. - Oregon's Property Management Experts.
Apply now at BMIRents.com - All applications are done online through our website.

Available soon is a beautiful single level home with a gorgeous view. Walking up the driveway you're welcomed by a large wood deck and beautiful entry to the home. Walking through the front door brings you into the entry with immediate access to the large living room that overlooks the gorgeous view and is equipped with a wood-burning fireplace. Walking straight through the front door takes you into the large eat-in kitchen with plenty of room for your dining table. The kitchen has beautiful white granite countertops, a glass top stove, wall oven, and built-in microwave. From the kitchen is access to the spacious laundry room with an attached crafters dream with a wall of cupboards and shelves with space for a sewing machine and closet for more storage. Back down the hall off the entry is access to one of the full bathrooms, two bedrooms plus the master suite with an attached full bathroom. Outside you will find a partially fenced backyard with gorgeous mature landscaping as well as a two-car garage with remote opener. Residents are responsible for all utilities and landscaping is included with rent.

Call our leasing team today at 503-585-2848 Ext. 201 for more information.

Schools:
Elementary: Kalapuya
Middle: Walker
High: West Salem

Pet policy: This location does not accept any pets.

Disclaimer: Information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price and or information may change at any time without notice. Prospective residents are responsible to view property in person to verify desired amenities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5895548)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3526 Belvedere St NW have any available units?
3526 Belvedere St NW has a unit available for $2,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3526 Belvedere St NW have?
Some of 3526 Belvedere St NW's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3526 Belvedere St NW currently offering any rent specials?
3526 Belvedere St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3526 Belvedere St NW pet-friendly?
No, 3526 Belvedere St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Polk County.
Does 3526 Belvedere St NW offer parking?
Yes, 3526 Belvedere St NW offers parking.
Does 3526 Belvedere St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3526 Belvedere St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3526 Belvedere St NW have a pool?
No, 3526 Belvedere St NW does not have a pool.
Does 3526 Belvedere St NW have accessible units?
No, 3526 Belvedere St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 3526 Belvedere St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3526 Belvedere St NW has units with dishwashers.
Does 3526 Belvedere St NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 3526 Belvedere St NW does not have units with air conditioning.

