All apartments in Oregon City
Find more places like 19063 Rose Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oregon City, OR
/
19063 Rose Road
Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:43 PM

19063 Rose Road

19063 Rose Road · (503) 573-8744
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oregon City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

19063 Rose Road, Oregon City, OR 97045
Hazel Grove - Westling Farm

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1886 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Built in 2013! This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home is Located in Oregon City & has a Neighborhood Park!

The Master Bedroom is Located on the Main level. Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and Beautiful Cherry Cabinets.

This is a non-smoking home.
$50 app fee for all applicants over the age of 18.
Renters Insurance will be required.
No pets, sorry.

Information not guaranteed and should be verified. Square footage is approximate and may include both finished and unfinished areas. School availability subject to change. Renter's Insurance is required.

Contact our property manager, Rob, directly at 503-890-5863 for more information or to schedule a viewing

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19063 Rose Road have any available units?
19063 Rose Road has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 19063 Rose Road currently offering any rent specials?
19063 Rose Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19063 Rose Road pet-friendly?
No, 19063 Rose Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oregon City.
Does 19063 Rose Road offer parking?
No, 19063 Rose Road does not offer parking.
Does 19063 Rose Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19063 Rose Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19063 Rose Road have a pool?
No, 19063 Rose Road does not have a pool.
Does 19063 Rose Road have accessible units?
No, 19063 Rose Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19063 Rose Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19063 Rose Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19063 Rose Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19063 Rose Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 19063 Rose Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Preserve
19839 Highway 213
Oregon City, OR 97045
Berryhill Park Apartments
13945 S Beavercreek
Oregon City, OR 97045
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street
Oregon City, OR 97045
Mt. Pleasant Apartments
1208 Linn Ave
Oregon City, OR 97045
Barclay Village
775 Cascade St
Oregon City, OR 97045
Hilltop Court
158 Warner Milne Road
Oregon City, OR 97045

Similar Pages

Oregon City 1 BedroomsOregon City 2 Bedrooms
Oregon City Dog Friendly ApartmentsOregon City Pet Friendly Places
Oregon City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMcMinnville, ORCanby, ORWashougal, WABethany, OROrchards, WA
Hazel Dell, WAFive Corners, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Clackamas Community CollegeLewis & Clark College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity