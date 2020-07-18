19063 Rose Road

Amenities
Built in 2013! This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Home is Located in Oregon City & has a Neighborhood Park!
The Master Bedroom is Located on the Main level. Kitchen Features Granite Counter Tops and Beautiful Cherry Cabinets.
This is a non-smoking home.
$50 app fee for all applicants over the age of 18.
Renters Insurance will be required.
No pets, sorry.
Information not guaranteed and should be verified. Square footage is approximate and may include both finished and unfinished areas. School availability subject to change. Renter's Insurance is required.
Contact our property manager, Rob, directly at 503-890-5863 for more information or to schedule a viewing
Rental Terms: Rent: $2,500, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,700, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.