1021 Hazelwood Drive Available 07/15/20 Private Townhome Duplex near Neighborhood Park - $1400 - This well-maintained two-story duplex, ~824 Square Feet, with an over-sized one car garage provides a full kitchen and full-sized washer/dryer in unit. Private patio off dining area. Carpeting (about two years old) throughout except in kitchen and bath. Baseboard heating. Water/sewer are included in the rent. This is a NO SMOKING property (inside or outside) as owners live in unit next door. Sorry, no pets are allowed. Well-manicured yard backs up to Hartke City Park. One year lease required. To view, please review rental criteria at www.johnlscottpropertymanagement.com and then call (503) 908-7027 or email: lorihu@johnlscott.com. Viewing of property is required prior to applying. To apply, please follow this link; https://johnlscottpdxmetro.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/116894



SCHOOLS: Oregon City Senior High School, Gardiner Middle School, John McLoughlin Elementary School



UTILITIES: PGE and OC Garbage paid by tenant. Oregon City Utilities (water/sewer) is included in rent.



Directions: From 99E, head east up hill on S 2nd St, Turn right at South High St which turns into S End Road, Turn left at Warrner Parrot Rd, Turn left at Birchwood Dr, Turn left at Hazelwood Dr, House on right



No Pets Allowed



