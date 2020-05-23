All apartments in Oregon City
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

1021 Hazelwood Drive

1021 Hazelwood Drive · (503) 656-6656 ext. 128
Location

1021 Hazelwood Drive, Oregon City, OR 97045
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1021 Hazelwood Drive · Avail. Jul 15

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 824 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1021 Hazelwood Drive Available 07/15/20 Private Townhome Duplex near Neighborhood Park - $1400 - This well-maintained two-story duplex, ~824 Square Feet, with an over-sized one car garage provides a full kitchen and full-sized washer/dryer in unit. Private patio off dining area. Carpeting (about two years old) throughout except in kitchen and bath. Baseboard heating. Water/sewer are included in the rent. This is a NO SMOKING property (inside or outside) as owners live in unit next door. Sorry, no pets are allowed. Well-manicured yard backs up to Hartke City Park. One year lease required. To view, please review rental criteria at www.johnlscottpropertymanagement.com and then call (503) 908-7027 or email: lorihu@johnlscott.com. Viewing of property is required prior to applying. To apply, please follow this link; https://johnlscottpdxmetro.quickleasepro.com/d/apply/116894

SCHOOLS: Oregon City Senior High School, Gardiner Middle School, John McLoughlin Elementary School

UTILITIES: PGE and OC Garbage paid by tenant. Oregon City Utilities (water/sewer) is included in rent.

Directions: From 99E, head east up hill on S 2nd St, Turn right at South High St which turns into S End Road, Turn left at Warrner Parrot Rd, Turn left at Birchwood Dr, Turn left at Hazelwood Dr, House on right

INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE - NOT GUARANTEED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5858125)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1021 Hazelwood Drive have any available units?
1021 Hazelwood Drive has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1021 Hazelwood Drive have?
Some of 1021 Hazelwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1021 Hazelwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1021 Hazelwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1021 Hazelwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1021 Hazelwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oregon City.
Does 1021 Hazelwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1021 Hazelwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 1021 Hazelwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1021 Hazelwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1021 Hazelwood Drive have a pool?
No, 1021 Hazelwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1021 Hazelwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 1021 Hazelwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1021 Hazelwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1021 Hazelwood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1021 Hazelwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1021 Hazelwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
