Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

4295 NW Diamondback Dr

4295 Northwest Diamondback Drive · (503) 292-8125 ext. 108
Location

4295 Northwest Diamondback Drive, Oak Hills, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4295 NW Diamondback Dr · Avail. now

$2,395

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home on quiet NW Neighborhood. Excellent Schools!! 3 car Tandem garage - ****To Apply for This Property****
-Our Application Process and Criteria (Please review before applying) - http://www.mcneeley.com/application-process
- Link for application (1 per adult): https://myrentalapplication.com/index/mcneeley/YPB8K
- Pay screening fee of $50 per adult (This home is not within City of PDX city limits): http://www.mcneeley.com/pay-screening-fee
- If you have a pet (Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pets under 30 pounds only. Security Deposit increased by $500 per pet. Pet Screening profile must be completed along with application.) or an ESA/Companion Animal: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/PePz45Rbj8FE

The coordinator for this property is Sarah
For further questions please contact us at 503-292-8125 or sarahu@mcneeley.com

We require you to view the exterior of the property in person before we will schedule an interior viewing. Properties will not typically be shown until after the availability date. Please do not disturb current occupants.

Our application process includes, but is not limited to-
* Credit, criminal and eviction check for all tenants 18 and older
* Rental history verification for all applicants applying
* Verifying your combined household income is at minimum three (3) times the rent amount
* If pets are allowed and approved, an increased minimum deposit of $500 for the first animal.

Fantastic 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bath home near Bethany. Minutes from Intel, Nike, and Bethany Village. This home offers: Formal living & Dining room. Large open kitchen with granite countertops, a gas range which opens to the breakfast nook, and family room with gas fireplace. Slider to the private fenced backyard. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a master suite. The master bathroom has dual sinks, soaking tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The home also has laminated floors on the main floor, 2 car garage with opener. Directions: West Union, S on Laidlaw, R on Emerald to Diamondback.

County: Washington
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Screening Fee: $50
Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!
Heat: Gas
HOA – YES- Tenant must abide by HOA rules
Utilities included in rent: NONE
Appliances: Washer/ Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, A/C, Stove
Community Features: Park with play area right across the road in front of the house
Year Built: 2000
Levels: Multi-level
Parking: Attached 2 car garage
Fenced Backyard: YES
Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed
Schools: Verify online
PET POLICY: Up to 2 small pets under 30 pounds only. Security Deposit increased by $500 per pet.

**Smoking is not allowed in any of our rental properties. Some properties may not allow smoking on the entire premises.**

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE3348415)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

