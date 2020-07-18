4295 NW Diamondback Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home on quiet NW Neighborhood. Excellent Schools!! 3 car Tandem garage - ****To Apply for This Property****

Fantastic 4 bedrooms, 2.1 bath home near Bethany. Minutes from Intel, Nike, and Bethany Village. This home offers: Formal living & Dining room. Large open kitchen with granite countertops, a gas range which opens to the breakfast nook, and family room with gas fireplace. Slider to the private fenced backyard. Upstairs are 3 bedrooms and a master suite. The master bathroom has dual sinks, soaking tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The home also has laminated floors on the main floor, 2 car garage with opener. Directions: West Union, S on Laidlaw, R on Emerald to Diamondback.



County: Washington

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Screening Fee: $50

Date Available for Viewing (subject to change): NOW!

Heat: Gas

HOA – YES- Tenant must abide by HOA rules

Utilities included in rent: NONE

Appliances: Washer/ Dryer, Dishwasher, Microwave, Refrigerator, A/C, Stove

Community Features: Park with play area right across the road in front of the house

Year Built: 2000

Levels: Multi-level

Parking: Attached 2 car garage

Fenced Backyard: YES

Vehicle Restrictions: NO RV or boat parking allowed

Schools: Verify online

PET POLICY: Up to 2 small pets under 30 pounds only. Security Deposit increased by $500 per pet.



**Smoking is not allowed in any of our rental properties. Some properties may not allow smoking on the entire premises.**



