All apartments in Oak Hills
Find more places like 16908 NW Tucson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Hills, OR
/
16908 NW Tucson St
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

16908 NW Tucson St

16908 Northwest Tucson Street · (503) 567-2206
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Hills
See all
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

16908 Northwest Tucson Street, Oak Hills, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 16908 NW Tucson St · Avail. now

$2,495

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2373 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath Single Family Home Available in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! - Beautiful 4 bedroom single-family home in Arbor Ridge neighborhood!

This beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath is a traditional style 2-story home located near parks, walking paths, shopping & wonderful schools. This home is convenient to shopping and Intel, Tektronics, Maxim, Nikon, Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Kaiser Permanente, Genetech, Solarworld and more.

* Very open spacious floorplan layout with lots of natural light!
* Hardwoods take you from the entry into the kitchen
* Gas Fireplace in living room
* Kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, oven/stovetop, refrigerator, granite countertops, spacious pantry, lots of cabinet space, and an eating bar!
* Formal dining area off the kitchen
* Large Master Bedroom with a nice walk-in closet!
* Master Bathrm is spacious and has a luxurious soaking tub
* Dryer included (maybe adding washer as well)Perfectly located upstairs for convenience!
* Forced air heating, no ac
* 2 Car Garage with Garage Opener
* Located on a large corner lot
* Backyard is fully fenced with a huge grassy area.
* Easy access to Hwy 26

Great Schools:
Bethany Elementary, Meadow Park Middle, Westview High
(**Tenant to confirm schools**)

**No Pets Allowed**
**No Smoking Allowed**

FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.
1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/
2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section
3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested
4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info

APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit

APPLICATION PROCESS:
* Applicant to review pictures and video tour
* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.
* Request for the application link
* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)
* Application fees are non-refundable

Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4088662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16908 NW Tucson St have any available units?
16908 NW Tucson St has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16908 NW Tucson St have?
Some of 16908 NW Tucson St's amenities include granite counters, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16908 NW Tucson St currently offering any rent specials?
16908 NW Tucson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16908 NW Tucson St pet-friendly?
No, 16908 NW Tucson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Hills.
Does 16908 NW Tucson St offer parking?
Yes, 16908 NW Tucson St offers parking.
Does 16908 NW Tucson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16908 NW Tucson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16908 NW Tucson St have a pool?
No, 16908 NW Tucson St does not have a pool.
Does 16908 NW Tucson St have accessible units?
No, 16908 NW Tucson St does not have accessible units.
Does 16908 NW Tucson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16908 NW Tucson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 16908 NW Tucson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16908 NW Tucson St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 16908 NW Tucson St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave
Oak Hills, OR 97229

Similar Pages

Oak Hills 1 BedroomsOak Hills 2 Bedrooms
Oak Hills Apartments with GaragesOak Hills Apartments with Gyms
Oak Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, OR
Raleigh Hills, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WABattle Ground, WACedar Mill, ORSalmon Creek, WANewberg, ORWest Slope, ORSandy, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity