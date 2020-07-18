16908 NW Tucson St

Amenities

granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Beautiful 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath Single Family Home Available in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! - Beautiful 4 bedroom single-family home in Arbor Ridge neighborhood!



This beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath is a traditional style 2-story home located near parks, walking paths, shopping & wonderful schools. This home is convenient to shopping and Intel, Tektronics, Maxim, Nikon, Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Kaiser Permanente, Genetech, Solarworld and more.



* Very open spacious floorplan layout with lots of natural light!

* Hardwoods take you from the entry into the kitchen

* Gas Fireplace in living room

* Kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, oven/stovetop, refrigerator, granite countertops, spacious pantry, lots of cabinet space, and an eating bar!

* Formal dining area off the kitchen

* Large Master Bedroom with a nice walk-in closet!

* Master Bathrm is spacious and has a luxurious soaking tub

* Dryer included (maybe adding washer as well)Perfectly located upstairs for convenience!

* Forced air heating, no ac

* 2 Car Garage with Garage Opener

* Located on a large corner lot

* Backyard is fully fenced with a huge grassy area.

* Easy access to Hwy 26



Great Schools:

Bethany Elementary, Meadow Park Middle, Westview High

(**Tenant to confirm schools**)



**No Pets Allowed**

**No Smoking Allowed**



FOR INFO FILL OUT A GUEST CARD USING THE "Contact Us" BUTTON.

1. Go to our website: http://toptechrealty.com/

2. Click on "For Rent Homes" section

3. Click "view details" for the property you are interested

4. Click the "Contact Us" button and fill out the info



APPLICATION SCREENING CRITERIA:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/15wpp6CIg3v6wxqqoq-4TFTeEpRqE_fjtkrOIcH5N40c/edit



APPLICATION PROCESS:

* Applicant to review pictures and video tour

* Submit guest card from our website for each adult applicant with a unique email id.

* Request for the application link

* We will only process applications that are complete (see the application page for more details)

* Application fees are non-refundable



Disclaimer: All information, regardless of source, is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.



