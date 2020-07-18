16908 NW Tucson St

Amenities
Beautiful 4 Bedrm 2.5 Bath Single Family Home Available in Arbor Ridge neighborhood! - Beautiful 4 bedroom single-family home in Arbor Ridge neighborhood!
This beautiful 4 bdrm, 2.5 bath is a traditional style 2-story home located near parks, walking paths, shopping & wonderful schools. This home is convenient to shopping and Intel, Tektronics, Maxim, Nikon, Nike, Columbia Sportswear, Kaiser Permanente, Genetech, Solarworld and more.
* Very open spacious floorplan layout with lots of natural light!
* Hardwoods take you from the entry into the kitchen
* Gas Fireplace in living room
* Kitchen includes dishwasher, disposal, oven/stovetop, refrigerator, granite countertops, spacious pantry, lots of cabinet space, and an eating bar!
* Formal dining area off the kitchen
* Large Master Bedroom with a nice walk-in closet!
* Master Bathrm is spacious and has a luxurious soaking tub
* Dryer included (maybe adding washer as well)Perfectly located upstairs for convenience!
* Forced air heating, no ac
* 2 Car Garage with Garage Opener
* Located on a large corner lot
* Backyard is fully fenced with a huge grassy area.
* Easy access to Hwy 26
Great Schools:
Bethany Elementary, Meadow Park Middle, Westview High
(**Tenant to confirm schools**)
**No Pets Allowed**
**No Smoking Allowed**
