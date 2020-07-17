15340 North West Norwich St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities accessible courtyard gym parking pool garage

Well maintained two bedroom one and a half bath townhouse in Oak Hills Community. Two car garage and street parking available, wood burning fireplace, private fully fenced courtyard, washer/dryer included! HOA Unit is located in the Oak Hills HOA. Tenant must abide with all rules and regulations - which will be provided. PETS No pets are allowed at this time. UTILITIES TENANT TO PAY: Electric - PGE Gas - NW Natural Gas Water / Sewer - Tualatin Valley Water District Trash - Pride Disposal APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED