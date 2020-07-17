All apartments in Oak Hills
Find more places like 15340 North West Norwich St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Hills, OR
/
15340 North West Norwich St
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:25 PM

15340 North West Norwich St

15340 NW Norwich St · (503) 906-7408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Hills
See all
Sommerset West - Elmonica North
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

15340 NW Norwich St, Oak Hills, OR 97006
Sommerset West - Elmonica North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,545

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1372 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained two bedroom one and a half bath townhouse in Oak Hills Community. Two car garage and street parking available, wood burning fireplace, private fully fenced courtyard, washer/dryer included! HOA Unit is located in the Oak Hills HOA. Tenant must abide with all rules and regulations - which will be provided. PETS No pets are allowed at this time. UTILITIES TENANT TO PAY: Electric - PGE Gas - NW Natural Gas Water / Sewer - Tualatin Valley Water District Trash - Pride Disposal APPLICATIONS This property will start accepting and processing applications immediately. INCOME REQUIREMENTS Gross income should be 2.7 times the rent. SCREENING CRITERIA View Alpine Screening Criteria HERE INSURANCE Renter's Insurance is required and proof of insurance must be provided before taking possession. SMOKING All of our units are smoke free. Smoking is only allowed outside of the building. For multi-family units, smoking must be off of the main premises and a minimum of 10 feet away from the property. MARIJUANA This property will not allow the growing or smoking of marijuana. DISCLOSURES This unit does not qualify as a Type A "Accessible Dwelling Unit" pursuant to the Oregon Structural Building Code and ICC A117.1. DISABLED ACCESSIBILITY To accommodate a disability, the existing premises may be modified at the full expense of the disabled person, IF the disabled person agrees to restore the premises to the pre-modified condition prior to move-out. BEFORE any modifications can be made, The Alpine Group, Inc. must approve all modifications in writing, and of the contractors performing the modifications. Any permits or licenses needed must be provided to The Alpine Group, Inc. A deposit for the restoration may be required. CONTACT US! Call our Leasing Team 503.906.7408 or Text us at 503.558.6507 ALL INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15340 North West Norwich St have any available units?
15340 North West Norwich St has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15340 North West Norwich St have?
Some of 15340 North West Norwich St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15340 North West Norwich St currently offering any rent specials?
15340 North West Norwich St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15340 North West Norwich St pet-friendly?
No, 15340 North West Norwich St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Hills.
Does 15340 North West Norwich St offer parking?
Yes, 15340 North West Norwich St offers parking.
Does 15340 North West Norwich St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15340 North West Norwich St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15340 North West Norwich St have a pool?
Yes, 15340 North West Norwich St has a pool.
Does 15340 North West Norwich St have accessible units?
Yes, 15340 North West Norwich St has accessible units.
Does 15340 North West Norwich St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15340 North West Norwich St has units with dishwashers.
Does 15340 North West Norwich St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15340 North West Norwich St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 15340 North West Norwich St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Clermont
1801 NW 143rd Ave
Oak Hills, OR 97229

Similar Pages

Oak Hills 1 BedroomsOak Hills 2 Bedrooms
Oak Hills Apartments with GaragesOak Hills Apartments with Gyms
Oak Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORAloha, ORLake Oswego, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORForest Grove, ORCamas, WASherwood, ORMinnehaha, WASilverton, ORFairview, ORWest Haven-Sylvan, ORScappoose, ORKing City, OR
Raleigh Hills, ORBarberton, WAWoodland, WARidgefield, WABrush Prairie, WABattle Ground, WACedar Mill, ORSalmon Creek, WANewberg, ORWest Slope, ORSandy, OR

Apartments Near Colleges

Lewis & Clark CollegeClackamas Community College
Mt Hood Community CollegeOregon Health & Science University
Pacific University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity