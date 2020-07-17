All apartments in Oak Grove
17030 SE Pine Cone Ln
17030 SE Pine Cone Ln

17030 Southeast Pine Cone Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17030 Southeast Pine Cone Lane, Oak Grove, OR 97267
Milwaukie Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
Great home in quiet, desirable River Road neighborhood.

Completely updated home in a highly desirable neighborhood. Main level has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new flooring and paint throughout, updated kitchen with quartz counters and bathrooms with gorgeous granite counters. Downstairs features a bedroom, bathroom, family/rec room.
BONUS: yoga/workout/gym room downstairs with mirrored wall, tv mounts, and slider to rear yard. Huge fenced backyard with lush lawn, mature trees, and plenty of room to play. Great commute location, near the river, quiet neighborhood of newer homes.
PLEASE NOTE: GARAGE NOT FOR TENANT USE. Garage will not be made available to tenant. NO GARAGE PARKING OR USE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln have any available units?
17030 SE Pine Cone Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Grove, OR.
What amenities does 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln have?
Some of 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln currently offering any rent specials?
17030 SE Pine Cone Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln pet-friendly?
No, 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Grove.
Does 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln offer parking?
Yes, 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln offers parking.
Does 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln have a pool?
No, 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln does not have a pool.
Does 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln have accessible units?
No, 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 17030 SE Pine Cone Ln has units with air conditioning.
