17030 SE Pine Cone Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage yoga

Great home in quiet, desirable River Road neighborhood.



Completely updated home in a highly desirable neighborhood. Main level has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, new flooring and paint throughout, updated kitchen with quartz counters and bathrooms with gorgeous granite counters. Downstairs features a bedroom, bathroom, family/rec room.

BONUS: yoga/workout/gym room downstairs with mirrored wall, tv mounts, and slider to rear yard. Huge fenced backyard with lush lawn, mature trees, and plenty of room to play. Great commute location, near the river, quiet neighborhood of newer homes.

PLEASE NOTE: GARAGE NOT FOR TENANT USE. Garage will not be made available to tenant. NO GARAGE PARKING OR USE.