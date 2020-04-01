All apartments in Newberg
1330 Creekside Ln.

1330 Creekside Lane · (503) 554-0219
Location

1330 Creekside Lane, Newberg, OR 97132

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1330 Creekside Ln. · Avail. now

$1,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1330 Creekside Ln. Available 04/17/20 3-Bedroom House in North Newberg - Three-bedroom house in North Newberg located blocks from Jaquith Park, a mile from downtown, and 1.3 miles to Crater Elementary and Chehalem Valley Middle Schools. Street is a closed loop providing for less thru traffic.

Features include: laminate floors, electric wall heat, oversized one-car garage with opener, sprinkler system in front yard, fenced back yard with raised beds, and attic storage space. Pets are okay by approval with additional deposits.

Schools: Crater Elementary, Chehalem Valley Middle, and Newberg High.

(RLNE5680971)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 Creekside Ln. have any available units?
1330 Creekside Ln. has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1330 Creekside Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
1330 Creekside Ln. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 Creekside Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 Creekside Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 1330 Creekside Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 1330 Creekside Ln. does offer parking.
Does 1330 Creekside Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 Creekside Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 Creekside Ln. have a pool?
No, 1330 Creekside Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 1330 Creekside Ln. have accessible units?
No, 1330 Creekside Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 Creekside Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1330 Creekside Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 Creekside Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 Creekside Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
