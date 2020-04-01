Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1330 Creekside Ln. Available 04/17/20 3-Bedroom House in North Newberg - Three-bedroom house in North Newberg located blocks from Jaquith Park, a mile from downtown, and 1.3 miles to Crater Elementary and Chehalem Valley Middle Schools. Street is a closed loop providing for less thru traffic.



Features include: laminate floors, electric wall heat, oversized one-car garage with opener, sprinkler system in front yard, fenced back yard with raised beds, and attic storage space. Pets are okay by approval with additional deposits.



Schools: Crater Elementary, Chehalem Valley Middle, and Newberg High.



