Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

5536 SE Harlow St Available 04/10/20 Delightful and Well-Maintained 3 bed, 1.5 bath Linwood Ranch Home - This 1235 sq/ft, super cute, 3bed 1.5 bath Rancher in Milwaukie features:



- Oak hardwoods

- Large living room

- Wood burning fireplace

- Dining room off kitchen

- Lots of cabinet space

- Dishwasher

- 40 inch range

- Washer/Dryer

- New heat pump and A/C

- Tons of storage

- Back patio

- Fenced back yard

- 2 sheds

- Two off street parking spaces

- 1 car garage

- Close to parks, dining, shopping, etc. and easy access to I-205 and HWY 224



- Small pets negotiable with monthly pet rent

*Please note: This unit is not ADA compliant



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME, COPY/PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER. SHOWINGS FOR THIS HOME WILL BEGIN ON APRIL 10TH:

https://showdigs.co/12kss



(RLNE2399071)