Home
/
Milwaukie, OR
/
5536 SE Harlow St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

5536 SE Harlow St

5536 Southeast Harlow Street · (503) 280-8786
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Milwaukie
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Balcony
Location

5536 Southeast Harlow Street, Milwaukie, OR 97222
Linwood

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5536 SE Harlow St · Avail. now

$1,795

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1235 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
5536 SE Harlow St Available 04/10/20 Delightful and Well-Maintained 3 bed, 1.5 bath Linwood Ranch Home - This 1235 sq/ft, super cute, 3bed 1.5 bath Rancher in Milwaukie features:

- Oak hardwoods
- Large living room
- Wood burning fireplace
- Dining room off kitchen
- Lots of cabinet space
- Dishwasher
- 40 inch range
- Washer/Dryer
- New heat pump and A/C
- Tons of storage
- Back patio
- Fenced back yard
- 2 sheds
- Two off street parking spaces
- 1 car garage
- Close to parks, dining, shopping, etc. and easy access to I-205 and HWY 224

- Small pets negotiable with monthly pet rent
*Please note: This unit is not ADA compliant

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING OF THIS HOME, COPY/PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER. SHOWINGS FOR THIS HOME WILL BEGIN ON APRIL 10TH:
https://showdigs.co/12kss

(RLNE2399071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5536 SE Harlow St have any available units?
5536 SE Harlow St has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5536 SE Harlow St have?
Some of 5536 SE Harlow St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5536 SE Harlow St currently offering any rent specials?
5536 SE Harlow St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5536 SE Harlow St pet-friendly?
No, 5536 SE Harlow St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukie.
Does 5536 SE Harlow St offer parking?
Yes, 5536 SE Harlow St does offer parking.
Does 5536 SE Harlow St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5536 SE Harlow St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5536 SE Harlow St have a pool?
No, 5536 SE Harlow St does not have a pool.
Does 5536 SE Harlow St have accessible units?
No, 5536 SE Harlow St does not have accessible units.
Does 5536 SE Harlow St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5536 SE Harlow St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5536 SE Harlow St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5536 SE Harlow St has units with air conditioning.
