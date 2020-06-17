Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

396 SW Mt Rainier St Available 06/20/20 2016 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath in Mcminnville Or - 2016 Large 4-bedroom 2.5 bath 2498 sq ft home with great amenities, spacious great room. Four bedrooms are on the upper level. Large bonus room on main level Kitchen has granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful cabinetry with soft close hinges. Breakfast bar eating area, nice pantry. Hardwood flooring throughout main living area. Large laundry room on the upper floor. Master has nice walk in closet, double sinks, and double seated shower. Covered back patio. Unfenced yard. Close to park. All Tenants over 18 pays for full background check, all utilities, renters insurance is a must, proof of income required. PROPERTY MUST BE MAINTAINED AT ALL TIMES, NO SMOKING allowed inside or on PROPERTY, No open flame (fire pits) Small pet on approval only- Breed and weight restriction.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2282256)