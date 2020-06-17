All apartments in McMinnville
396 SW Mt Rainier St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

396 SW Mt Rainier St

396 SW Mt Rainier St · (503) 310-7949
Location

396 SW Mt Rainier St, McMinnville, OR 97128

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 396 SW Mt Rainier St · Avail. Jun 20

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2489 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
396 SW Mt Rainier St Available 06/20/20 2016 4 Bedroom / 2.5 Bath in Mcminnville Or - 2016 Large 4-bedroom 2.5 bath 2498 sq ft home with great amenities, spacious great room. Four bedrooms are on the upper level. Large bonus room on main level Kitchen has granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances. Beautiful cabinetry with soft close hinges. Breakfast bar eating area, nice pantry. Hardwood flooring throughout main living area. Large laundry room on the upper floor. Master has nice walk in closet, double sinks, and double seated shower. Covered back patio. Unfenced yard. Close to park. All Tenants over 18 pays for full background check, all utilities, renters insurance is a must, proof of income required. PROPERTY MUST BE MAINTAINED AT ALL TIMES, NO SMOKING allowed inside or on PROPERTY, No open flame (fire pits) Small pet on approval only- Breed and weight restriction.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2282256)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 396 SW Mt Rainier St have any available units?
396 SW Mt Rainier St has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 396 SW Mt Rainier St have?
Some of 396 SW Mt Rainier St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 396 SW Mt Rainier St currently offering any rent specials?
396 SW Mt Rainier St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 396 SW Mt Rainier St pet-friendly?
No, 396 SW Mt Rainier St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McMinnville.
Does 396 SW Mt Rainier St offer parking?
Yes, 396 SW Mt Rainier St does offer parking.
Does 396 SW Mt Rainier St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 396 SW Mt Rainier St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 396 SW Mt Rainier St have a pool?
No, 396 SW Mt Rainier St does not have a pool.
Does 396 SW Mt Rainier St have accessible units?
No, 396 SW Mt Rainier St does not have accessible units.
Does 396 SW Mt Rainier St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 396 SW Mt Rainier St has units with dishwashers.
Does 396 SW Mt Rainier St have units with air conditioning?
No, 396 SW Mt Rainier St does not have units with air conditioning.
