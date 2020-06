Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony parking range oven refrigerator

1-Bedroom House in McMinnville near Downtown - Charming 1 bedroom cottage in McMinnville. Full kitchen with oven range and refrigerator, small deck in the front and a locking storage area off to the side.

W/S/G included in rent. Coin-operated laundry facilities on site. Parking lot for residents.

No Pets.

No visible or obvious alcoholic beverages allowed outside or in common/shared spaces.



Please follow the link for a 3D photo tour of this property:

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/3e9a710b-a5a7-4e59-9795-78059c67b248/?utm_source=captureapp



