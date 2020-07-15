2780 Bunker Hill Road S

Amenities

LUXURY LIVING - Large Executive Country Luxury Estate Home - This French Country Estate overlooks a Chardonnay Vineyard with magnificent River and Valley views!



This home features a secluded gated entry with intercom and call button to guarantee your privacy while adding the extra security. The property is outfitted for large scale entertaining a 2573 sq-ft barn includes “man cave” and party room with a deck overlooking the valley.



Upon entering your home you'll come into the foyer leading to rooms with beautiful white oak plank hardwood floors and up the staircase with the wrought iron railing. There are 2 marble fireplaces, one in the great room and one in the master bedroom and let's not forget about the completely furnished & equipped home theater. Relax and watch a movie in your own motorized leather stadium seating and surround sound and crack open a bottle of wine from your 250 bottle wine cellar!



Additionally, you will find a 2,573 square foot barn w/office, wood stove, equipment room, game room with open rafters and second story deck. When you walk out the barn doors you see the open fire pit. Time to get out the s'mores!



The kitchen has slab granite counters, antiqued cabinets, 3 refrigerators and double ovens. Wine Cellar and private guest suite on lower level. It has a large and stunning master suite with spa-like bath sheathed in golden onyx walk in shower and convenient washer dryer as well. Who doesn't want upstairs laundry?!



Welcome to your new breathtaking luxury home with scenery views you will never forget.



