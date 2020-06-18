All apartments in Hood River
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

918 Union Street

918 Union Street · (541) 386-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Hood River
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Parking
Location

918 Union Street, Hood River, OR 97031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 918 Union Street · Avail. Aug 10

$2,100

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
918 Union Street Available 08/10/20 3BR Home for Rent - HR Heights - Charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent on the heights in Hood River. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, walk-in master closet, gas heat, partially finished basement, covered front porch, large deck. No smoking. No pets.

Lease Term: 1 Year
Security Deposit: $3,150.00
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, gas, trash)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range (electric), Microwave, Dishwasher
Laundry: Washer/Dryer NOT Included (Hook-Ups Available)
Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility
Additional Information: Renter's Insurance is Required

For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3777887)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 918 Union Street have any available units?
918 Union Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 918 Union Street have?
Some of 918 Union Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 918 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
918 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 918 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 918 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hood River.
Does 918 Union Street offer parking?
Yes, 918 Union Street does offer parking.
Does 918 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 918 Union Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 918 Union Street have a pool?
No, 918 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 918 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 918 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 918 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 918 Union Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 918 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 918 Union Street does not have units with air conditioning.
