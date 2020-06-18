Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

918 Union Street Available 08/10/20 3BR Home for Rent - HR Heights - Charming 3 bedroom, 3 bath home for rent on the heights in Hood River. Hardwood floors, updated kitchen and bathrooms, walk-in master closet, gas heat, partially finished basement, covered front porch, large deck. No smoking. No pets.



Lease Term: 1 Year

Security Deposit: $3,150.00

Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity, water, sewer, gas, trash)

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range (electric), Microwave, Dishwasher

Laundry: Washer/Dryer NOT Included (Hook-Ups Available)

Yard Maintenance: Tenant Responsibility

Additional Information: Renter's Insurance is Required



For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:

www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3777887)