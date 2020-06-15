1706 Avalon Way #20

Amenities

APPLICATION PENDING Mountain View Condo #20 for Rent - Mountain View Condos, Unit #20. Prime location with a beautiful Mt. Adams view and balcony off of one of the two bedrooms. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 stories, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Water, sewer, garbage and landscaping are all provided by the HOA, and HOA fees are included in the rent. No smoking -- No pets.



24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS

*Do not disturb current tenants*



Lease Term: 1 Year

Security Deposit: $2,100

Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity)

Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer

Additional Information:

- Assigned parking for 1 car.

- Renters insurance will be required.



No Pets Allowed



