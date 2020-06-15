All apartments in Hood River
1706 Avalon Way #20
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:43 PM

1706 Avalon Way #20

1706 Avalon Dr · (541) 386-5555
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1706 Avalon Dr, Hood River, OR 97031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1706 Avalon Way #20 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 832 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
APPLICATION PENDING Mountain View Condo #20 for Rent - Mountain View Condos, Unit #20. Prime location with a beautiful Mt. Adams view and balcony off of one of the two bedrooms. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 stories, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Water, sewer, garbage and landscaping are all provided by the HOA, and HOA fees are included in the rent. No smoking -- No pets.

24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS
*Do not disturb current tenants*

Lease Term: 1 Year
Security Deposit: $2,100
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer
Additional Information:
- Assigned parking for 1 car.
- Renters insurance will be required.

For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3426851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1706 Avalon Way #20 have any available units?
1706 Avalon Way #20 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1706 Avalon Way #20 have?
Some of 1706 Avalon Way #20's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1706 Avalon Way #20 currently offering any rent specials?
1706 Avalon Way #20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1706 Avalon Way #20 pet-friendly?
No, 1706 Avalon Way #20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hood River.
Does 1706 Avalon Way #20 offer parking?
Yes, 1706 Avalon Way #20 does offer parking.
Does 1706 Avalon Way #20 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1706 Avalon Way #20 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1706 Avalon Way #20 have a pool?
No, 1706 Avalon Way #20 does not have a pool.
Does 1706 Avalon Way #20 have accessible units?
No, 1706 Avalon Way #20 does not have accessible units.
Does 1706 Avalon Way #20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1706 Avalon Way #20 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1706 Avalon Way #20 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1706 Avalon Way #20 does not have units with air conditioning.
