1706 Avalon Way #20

Amenities
APPLICATION PENDING Mountain View Condo #20 for Rent - Mountain View Condos, Unit #20. Prime location with a beautiful Mt. Adams view and balcony off of one of the two bedrooms. Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath, 2 stories, updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Water, sewer, garbage and landscaping are all provided by the HOA, and HOA fees are included in the rent. No smoking -- No pets.
24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED FOR ALL SHOWINGS
*Do not disturb current tenants*
Lease Term: 1 Year
Security Deposit: $2,100
Utilities: Tenant Responsibility (electricity)
Appliances: Refrigerator, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer
Additional Information:
- Assigned parking for 1 car.
- Renters insurance will be required.
For more information, or to apply online, please visit our website:
www.NunamakerPropertyManagement.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3426851)