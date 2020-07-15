Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage guest parking hot tub 24hr maintenance online portal

Welcome to Sunnyside Village Apartments in Happy Valley, OR. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Happy Valley feature private patios/balconies that give you extra storage space, large closets, views of Mt. Hood, and more!We offer several pet-friendly community amenities that are sure to meet your liking. Relax in our peaceful country lifestyle community that offers a pool, sundeck, and year-round spa! Work up a sweat in our 24-hour fitness center, lounge in our clubhouse or take your furry friend for a walk through our pet-friendly community and enjoy the beautiful views of Mt. Hood! Our apartments in Happy Valley offer everything that you are looking for in a new home.Located minutes away from the I-205, shopping, dining and beautiful views of Mt. Hood, you’ll quickly fall in love with everything our apartments have for you! Call and schedule a tour today at Sunnyside Village Apartments and discover the perfect home for you and your family.