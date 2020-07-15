Amenities
Welcome to Sunnyside Village Apartments in Happy Valley, OR. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Happy Valley feature private patios/balconies that give you extra storage space, large closets, views of Mt. Hood, and more!We offer several pet-friendly community amenities that are sure to meet your liking. Relax in our peaceful country lifestyle community that offers a pool, sundeck, and year-round spa! Work up a sweat in our 24-hour fitness center, lounge in our clubhouse or take your furry friend for a walk through our pet-friendly community and enjoy the beautiful views of Mt. Hood! Our apartments in Happy Valley offer everything that you are looking for in a new home.Located minutes away from the I-205, shopping, dining and beautiful views of Mt. Hood, you’ll quickly fall in love with everything our apartments have for you! Call and schedule a tour today at Sunnyside Village Apartments and discover the perfect home for you and your family.