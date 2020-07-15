All apartments in Happy Valley
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:49 AM

Sunnyside Village

13674 SE 145th Ave · (503) 308-4032
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR 97015
Rock Creek

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 13614 · Avail. now

$1,845

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1176 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sunnyside Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
guest parking
hot tub
24hr maintenance
online portal
Welcome to Sunnyside Village Apartments in Happy Valley, OR. Our one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent in Happy Valley feature private patios/balconies that give you extra storage space, large closets, views of Mt. Hood, and more!We offer several pet-friendly community amenities that are sure to meet your liking. Relax in our peaceful country lifestyle community that offers a pool, sundeck, and year-round spa! Work up a sweat in our 24-hour fitness center, lounge in our clubhouse or take your furry friend for a walk through our pet-friendly community and enjoy the beautiful views of Mt. Hood! Our apartments in Happy Valley offer everything that you are looking for in a new home.Located minutes away from the I-205, shopping, dining and beautiful views of Mt. Hood, you’ll quickly fall in love with everything our apartments have for you! Call and schedule a tour today at Sunnyside Village Apartments and discover the perfect home for you and your family.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $250-two and a half month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $40/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: 5x12: $65/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sunnyside Village have any available units?
Sunnyside Village has a unit available for $1,845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Sunnyside Village have?
Some of Sunnyside Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sunnyside Village currently offering any rent specials?
Sunnyside Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sunnyside Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Sunnyside Village is pet friendly.
Does Sunnyside Village offer parking?
Yes, Sunnyside Village offers parking.
Does Sunnyside Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sunnyside Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sunnyside Village have a pool?
Yes, Sunnyside Village has a pool.
Does Sunnyside Village have accessible units?
Yes, Sunnyside Village has accessible units.
Does Sunnyside Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sunnyside Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Sunnyside Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Sunnyside Village has units with air conditioning.
