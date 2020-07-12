/
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
223 Apartments for rent in Sunnyside, Happy Valley, OR
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
9 Units Available
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,414
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1208 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Creekside Apartments
10764 Southeast Sunnyside Road, Clackamas County, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,334
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
We are blocks away from the prestigious Clackamas Town Center. Our oversized one, two and four bedroom apartments feature walkout patios or decks (based on which apartment you choose) and offer extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
12501 SE 127th Ct
12501 Southeast 127th Court, Happy Valley, OR
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
3734 sqft
Beautiful and peaceful 4 bedrooms and 2.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
12294 Southeast Imperial Crest Street
12294 Southeast Imperial Crest Street, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
2826 sqft
DISCLAIMER: WE NO LONGER ADVERTISE OUR LISTINGS ON CRAIGSLIST; IF YOU SEE ONE OF OUR LISTINGS ON THAT SITE PLEASE FLAG IT AS A FALSE AD.
Results within 1 mile of Sunnyside
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
19 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,262
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
8 Units Available
Reflections at Happy Valley
8800 SE Causey Loop, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,030
536 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
864 sqft
Conveniently located complex mere miles from downtown Portland. Proximity to I-205 a plus for commuters. Air conditioning, fireplaces and walk-in closets in units. Dogs and cats allowed. Pool and gym on site.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
7 Units Available
Sunridge Terrace
14712 Southeast Misty Drive, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,385
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
936 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with granite countertops, oversized soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances. Ample community offerings, including a basketball court, a playground and pet stations. Close to I-205. Play sports at nearby Hood View Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,315
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
2 Units Available
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,375
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1176 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
10323 Southeast Quail Ridge Drive
10323 Southeast Quailridge Drive, Clackamas County, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3500 sqft
Incredible view home that features superior quality throughout. Gorgeous built-ins & fireplaces add warmth to the living room, den and master suite.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
14938 SE FRANCESCA LANE
14938 Southeast Francesca Lane, Happy Valley, OR
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
5076 sqft
Gorgeous Happy Family Spacious Home - To schedule a showing, click the link below or copy and paste into your browser: https://showmojo.com/l/929b2c50a3/14938-se-francesca-lane-happy-valley-or-97086 Beautiful home in Happy Valley.
Results within 5 miles of Sunnyside
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Brookside Apartments
4611 Southeast Brookside Drive, Milwaukie, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Brookside Apartments in Milwaukie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
14 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,404
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1083 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
15 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,155
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
7 Units Available
Heatherbrae Commons
10303 SE Bell Ave, Milwaukie, OR
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,161
1148 sqft
Ideally located near Clackamas Town Center. One-, two- and three-bedroom layouts with private balconies. Each apartment comes with a complimentary reserved parking space. Property offers a recreation room, swimming pool, hot tub and more.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
Meadowland
17310 SE Naegeli Dr, Portland, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
985 sqft
Our office is currently closed to the public in support of community health efforts.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
5 Units Available
Miramonte Lodge
12200 SE McLoughlin Blvd, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,179
484 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
892 sqft
Welcome home to Miramonte Lodge Apartments, Milwaukie Oregon's premier apartment community. Our wonderful studio, one, and two bedroom apartment homes offer breathtaking lake side and creek side views.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
23 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,307
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
57 Units Available
Axletree Apartments
11125 SE 21st Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
Studio
$1,150
471 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,353
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,432
1057 sqft
AXLETREE IS FOR THOSE READY FOR WHAT'S NEXT.For those who have lived the big city life. Been there, done that: check. Who love modern architecture, urban walkability, and vibrant communities.
Last updated July 7 at 04:51pm
2 Units Available
54 Woodstock
5401 Southeast Woodstock Boulevard, Portland, OR
Studio
$1,195
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 54 Woodstock in Portland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
10 Units Available
Boulder Gardens
16751 Southeast 82nd Drive, Clackamas County, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,075
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1030 sqft
At Boulder Gardens, you'll find an extraordinary community to accommodate the life-style you crave! Our distinctive two bedroom, 1.
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
4 Units Available
The Arleta
5214 Southeast 72nd Avenue, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,145
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
841 sqft
Welcome home to Arleta. Our apartments are newly renovated inside and out.
Last updated June 30 at 04:42pm
2 Units Available
Gilhurst
12330 SE Bush St, Portland, OR
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
950 sqft
Gilhurst is located at 12330 SE Bush Street Portland, OR and is managed by Dalton Management, Inc. , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
1 Unit Available
Silverwood
4777 Southwest 11th Street, Gresham, OR
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
985 sqft
Cozy apartments feature open layouts and in-unit washer and dryer. Pet-friendly. Swim in the pool on hot summer days. Near public transit stops along Route 26. Within walking distance of shops and restaurants.
