Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance e-payments hot tub online portal

Conveniently located in the heart of Clackamas County, Reflections at Happy Valley apartments are across the street from Clackamas Town Center and within walking distance to the MAX Line, dining and entertainment. These stylish apartments for rent in Happy Valley, OR are a world away from the ordinary, featuring studio, one- and two- bedroom floor plans with exciting new interior upgrades including hip cabinetry and upgraded appliance and lighting packages. Find your little piece of happiness at Reflections apartments in Happy Valley!