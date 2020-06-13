/
3 bedroom apartments
68 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Happy Valley, OR
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southgate
14 Units Available
Latitude
11282 SE Causey Cir, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,934
1565 sqft
Multiple floor plans, with amenities including a dog washing station, resort-style pool, bike repair station, and modern fitness center. Close to 3-Creeks Recreational Area and North Clackamas Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Southgate
21 Units Available
Riverwalk at Happy Valley
8640 SE Causey Ave, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,686
1150 sqft
Community amenities include covered parking, fitness center, spa and sauna, and more. Apartments have bathtubs, walk-in closets, and washer and dryer. Located close to War Veterans Memorial Freeway, 3-Creeks Natural Area and I-205.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Sunnyside
6 Units Available
The Preserve at Sunnyside
13300 SE 122nd Ave, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,696
1208 sqft
Resort-like community near James Abele Park. Recently renovated with updated appliances, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. On-site amenities include a remodeled fitness center, pool and playground. Pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rock Creek
4 Units Available
Sunnyside Village
13674 SE 145th Ave, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1176 sqft
Enjoy views of Mt Hood at this apartment complex, also a short distance from Clackamas Town Center. Features boutique kitchens, in-unit laundry, and extra storage space. Community amenities include clubhouse and guest parking.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd
11667 Southeast Aerie Crescent Road, Happy Valley, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2817 sqft
Stunning Happy Valley Home near Eagles Landing Golf Course - 11667 SE Aerie Crescent Rd, Happy Valley. $2,595/Month $2,595/Deposit Very nicely maintained, 3 bedroom home in Eagles Landing. Beautiful neighborhood and fantastic location.
Results within 1 mile of Happy Valley
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Sunnyside
1 Unit Available
13552 SE Almond Dr
13552 Southeast Almond Drive, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1763 sqft
Newer 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 1 Story Home on Quiet, Treelined Street. Kitchen Features Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Range, Refrigerator & Microwave, Granite Countertops and Large Pantry. Fireplace, Natural Light and Beautiful Raised Deck.
1 of 44
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Rock Creek
1 Unit Available
15713 SE Summit Rock Way
15713 Southeast Summit Rock Way, Damascus, OR
4 bedroom Damascus home - Spacious 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom Damascus home for rent. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large fenced backyard with deck perfect for summer BBQ. Garage is attached with extra room for storage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
West Mt. Scott
1 Unit Available
10323 Southeast Quail Ridge Drive
10323 Southeast Quailridge Drive, Clackamas County, OR
Incredible view home that features superior quality throughout. Gorgeous built-ins & fireplaces add warmth to the living room, den and master suite.
Results within 5 miles of Happy Valley
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gladstone
20 Units Available
Rivergreens Apartments
19739 River Rd, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1274 sqft
Warm apartments on wooded property. Just blocks from Rivergreens Golf Club. Includes walk-in closets and living room fireplace, as well as in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to community yoga studio, racquetball court and putting green.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Gresham-Northwest
13 Units Available
Springwater Crossing
1132 NW Birdsdale Ave, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,844
1537 sqft
Springwater Crossing offers one and two-bedroom apartments and two and three-bedroom townhomes in pastoral Gresham Oregon, the gateway to the Columbia River Gorge and the World Class Mt. Hood Ski and recreation area.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clackamette Park
17 Units Available
Edgewater at the Cove
1937 Main Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,203
1307 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Holly Brook
2 Units Available
Powell Street Station
2948 West Powell Boulevard, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Powell Street Station in Gresham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
Lents
8 Units Available
Scott Mountain
7828 SE Aspen Summit Dr, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1157 sqft
Pet-friendly community with spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Homes have open-concept floor plan, washer/dryer and private patio balcony. 24-hour fitness center, resort-inspired pool and sport court.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Holly Brook
20 Units Available
Lumina Apartments
2700 W Powell Blvd, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,681
1019 sqft
Modern apartments near U.S. Route 26 and Southwest Park. Recently renovated with walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. In-unit laundry. Green community with sauna, tennis court and courtyard. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hazelwood
17 Units Available
Russellville Commons
10320 SE Pine St, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1348 sqft
Prime Portland location close to public transportation, I-84 and I-205. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with upgraded features. Community has a fitness center, year-round spa and heated swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
Rockwood
3 Units Available
Andrea Place
473 SE 169th Ave, Portland, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1044 sqft
Welcome to Andrea Place Apartments, where you can choose from a number of innovatively designed apartment homes. Surrounded by community spaces, sunlight, and wonderful views, you'll find unlimited possibilities to reflect your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Rockwood
26 Units Available
459 Rock Apartments
459 Southeast 192nd Avenue, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,793
1201 sqft
459 Rock is located in the young, diverse Rockwood neighborhood in Gresham, Oregon. Located a few steps from the MAX line and on bus 20 with cafe’s, restaurants, brewpubs and local shopping it’s the ideal location to modern conveniences.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ardenwald-Johnson Creek
1 Unit Available
9634 SE 29th Avenue
9634 Southeast 29th Avenue, Milwaukie, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1262 sqft
Single-level, Milwaukie Home - - 3 bedrooms - 2 bathrooms - Large living room with vaulted ceiling - Attached 2-car garage - Laundry room - Great backyard - Easy access to all things Milwaukie and downtown Portland - Utilities: Tenant
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
1207 Division St.
1207 Division Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1207 Division St.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Southgate
1 Unit Available
7437 SE Monroe St. #28
7437 Southeast Monroe Street, Clackamas County, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1477 sqft
Now Accepting Applications! - **Available NOW ** SEE IT NOW! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a self tour at your convenience! https://homes.rently.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Gladstone
1 Unit Available
370 E Gloucester St.
370 East Gloucester Street, Gladstone, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1194 sqft
Remodeled 3 bdrm Gladstone Home in family friendly neighborhood - This home is in a nice neighborhood in Gladstone. It has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, central a/c, and hardwood floors in living room. Big picture windows provide natural light.
1 of 12
Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
Gresham-Southwest
1 Unit Available
3470 Southwest Butler Road
3470 Southwest Butler Road, Gresham, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Love drinking your morning coffee and looking at fields and mountains? This 3 bdrm is where that can be done! Open living room with slider to your back yard. Kitchen comes equipped with pantry, range, built in microwave, fridge and dishwasher.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
McLoughlin
1 Unit Available
509 Washington Street
509 Washington Street, Oregon City, OR
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1440 sqft
Beautiful farmhouse style 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in the historic district of Oregon City.
1 of 27
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Milwaukie Heights
1 Unit Available
16554 SE Gordon Court
16554 Southeast Gordon Court, Jennings Lodge, OR
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1005 sqft
16554 SE Gordon Court Available 04/24/20 Newly Refreshed 3 Bedroom Ranch in Milwaukie - Available From Grid Property Management, LLC: This spacious 3 bedrooms and 1 bath ranch home located at 16554 SE Gordon Court is nestled in Milwaukie a block
