Eugene, OR
953 Forrester Way
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:14 AM

953 Forrester Way

953 Forrester Way · (541) 683-2271
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

953 Forrester Way, Eugene, OR 97401
Cal Young

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 953 Forrester Way · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1765 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
953 Forrester Way Available 06/17/20 Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home on Cul-De-Sac - This charming three bedroom, two bathroom home comes with a large bonus room! There are hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, and an HVAC system that also has air conditioning! Each room is generous in size. * Washer/Dryer are provided. The large driveway provides plenty of off-street parking for the home. Backyard features a shed for extra storage. Front yard care is included with rent. Tenants are responsible for keeping the front & back yard/shrubs/flowers watered and yard care of the back yard. Tenants are to change the furnace filter every three months. All utilities are tenant responsibility.

Rental Criteria Code - BI
Area - Cal Young
Type - House
Pet - Small pets considered with references, additional deposit of $300, and pet rent of $25/month
Lease Term - 5/31/2021

* Washer/Dryer repaired/replaced at owner's discretion.

This property is offered by Jennings Group
You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com
Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271

(RLNE4334909)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 953 Forrester Way have any available units?
953 Forrester Way has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 953 Forrester Way have?
Some of 953 Forrester Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 953 Forrester Way currently offering any rent specials?
953 Forrester Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 953 Forrester Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 953 Forrester Way is pet friendly.
Does 953 Forrester Way offer parking?
Yes, 953 Forrester Way does offer parking.
Does 953 Forrester Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 953 Forrester Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 953 Forrester Way have a pool?
No, 953 Forrester Way does not have a pool.
Does 953 Forrester Way have accessible units?
No, 953 Forrester Way does not have accessible units.
Does 953 Forrester Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 953 Forrester Way has units with dishwashers.
