Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

953 Forrester Way Available 06/17/20 Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home on Cul-De-Sac - This charming three bedroom, two bathroom home comes with a large bonus room! There are hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, and an HVAC system that also has air conditioning! Each room is generous in size. * Washer/Dryer are provided. The large driveway provides plenty of off-street parking for the home. Backyard features a shed for extra storage. Front yard care is included with rent. Tenants are responsible for keeping the front & back yard/shrubs/flowers watered and yard care of the back yard. Tenants are to change the furnace filter every three months. All utilities are tenant responsibility.



Rental Criteria Code - BI

Area - Cal Young

Type - House

Pet - Small pets considered with references, additional deposit of $300, and pet rent of $25/month

Lease Term - 5/31/2021



* Washer/Dryer repaired/replaced at owner's discretion.



This property is offered by Jennings Group

You can apply in our office located at 1670 High St. Eugene or online at www.jenningsgroup.com

Questions or viewings ---541-683-2271



(RLNE4334909)