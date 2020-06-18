Amenities
953 Forrester Way Available 06/17/20 Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Home on Cul-De-Sac - This charming three bedroom, two bathroom home comes with a large bonus room! There are hardwood floors throughout, a wood burning fireplace in the living room, and an HVAC system that also has air conditioning! Each room is generous in size. * Washer/Dryer are provided. The large driveway provides plenty of off-street parking for the home. Backyard features a shed for extra storage. Front yard care is included with rent. Tenants are responsible for keeping the front & back yard/shrubs/flowers watered and yard care of the back yard. Tenants are to change the furnace filter every three months. All utilities are tenant responsibility.
Rental Criteria Code - BI
Area - Cal Young
Type - House
Pet - Small pets considered with references, additional deposit of $300, and pet rent of $25/month
Lease Term - 5/31/2021
* Washer/Dryer repaired/replaced at owner's discretion.
