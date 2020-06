Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Come home to this two bed, two bath single level cond off of Good Pasture Island Rd. near VRC. The living room has a very open concept with gas fireplace. The kitchen offers all appliances needed with ample counter and cabinet space. A large walk-in closet in the master bedroom and a private covered patio. This home is centrally located near shopping, restaurants and bus line.