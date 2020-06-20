All apartments in Eugene
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

580 W. 8th Avenue

580 West 8th Avenue · (541) 654-5587
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

580 West 8th Avenue, Eugene, OR 97401
Jefferson Westside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 580 W. 8th Avenue · Avail. Jun 22

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
580 W. 8th Avenue Available 06/22/20 Downtown Charm with 4BD/1.5BA Home in Eugene! Close to Restaurants! - This charming 4 bedroom,1.5 bathroom home is conveniently located in downtown Eugene and filled with lots of character. Within walking distance to Sweet Life, Laughing Planet, and much more! Natural sunlight brightens and warms the home. Large picture windows in the living and dining room, as well as original hardwood floors. Fantastic built-ins in every room and walk-in closets in each bedroom offering plenty of storage. Kitchen off of the dining room offers updated countertops and flooring. Appliances include range and refrigerator. Fully fenced private backyard and newly landscaped front yard. Full basement for even more of your storage needs. Washer and dryer hookups located off of the kitchen in separate laundry room. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, gas, water/sewer, and garbage service. Tenant is also responsible for yard care. Smoking is permitted outside only.

*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.*

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://secure.rently.com/properties/677214?source=marketing

If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.

Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital-grade cleaners prior to move-in.

CONTRACT TERMS: Month-to-Month

PET TERMS: Sorry, no pets.

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.

Acorn Property Management
214 Pioneer Parkway West
Springfield, OR 97477
(541) 654-5587
www.acornpm.net

Base Security Deposit: $2392.50 Please note, this amount may change due to the overall strength of your application, please see our screening criteria for further details.

Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2344773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 580 W. 8th Avenue have any available units?
580 W. 8th Avenue has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
What amenities does 580 W. 8th Avenue have?
Some of 580 W. 8th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 580 W. 8th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
580 W. 8th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 580 W. 8th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 580 W. 8th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 580 W. 8th Avenue offer parking?
No, 580 W. 8th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 580 W. 8th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 580 W. 8th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 580 W. 8th Avenue have a pool?
No, 580 W. 8th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 580 W. 8th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 580 W. 8th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 580 W. 8th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 580 W. 8th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
