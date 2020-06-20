Amenities

580 W. 8th Avenue Available 06/22/20 Downtown Charm with 4BD/1.5BA Home in Eugene! Close to Restaurants! - This charming 4 bedroom,1.5 bathroom home is conveniently located in downtown Eugene and filled with lots of character. Within walking distance to Sweet Life, Laughing Planet, and much more! Natural sunlight brightens and warms the home. Large picture windows in the living and dining room, as well as original hardwood floors. Fantastic built-ins in every room and walk-in closets in each bedroom offering plenty of storage. Kitchen off of the dining room offers updated countertops and flooring. Appliances include range and refrigerator. Fully fenced private backyard and newly landscaped front yard. Full basement for even more of your storage needs. Washer and dryer hookups located off of the kitchen in separate laundry room. Tenant is responsible for all utilities including electric, gas, water/sewer, and garbage service. Tenant is also responsible for yard care. Smoking is permitted outside only.



*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.*



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://secure.rently.com/properties/677214?source=marketing



If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.



Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital-grade cleaners prior to move-in.



CONTRACT TERMS: Month-to-Month



PET TERMS: Sorry, no pets.



Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.



Acorn Property Management

214 Pioneer Parkway West

Springfield, OR 97477

(541) 654-5587

www.acornpm.net



Base Security Deposit: $2392.50 Please note, this amount may change due to the overall strength of your application, please see our screening criteria for further details.



Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.



No Pets Allowed



