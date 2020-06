Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Condo near Valley River Center - This 3bdrms/1.5baths condo in an established community features laminate floors downstairs, and carpet upstairs. Granite tile is featured on all counters and in the shower. Large living/dining area features fireplace and the sliding glass door leads to a deck and shared backyard. All landscaping is provided by the HOA, with owner paying fees. Tenant has opportunity to use community swimming pool with additional fee paid to HOA.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4949789)