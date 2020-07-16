All apartments in Eugene
Find more places like 1382 Lincoln Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eugene, OR
/
1382 Lincoln Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1382 Lincoln Street

1382 Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eugene
See all
Jefferson Westside
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1382 Lincoln Street, Eugene, OR 97401
Jefferson Westside

Amenities

range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Large Studio Apartment in downtown Eugene- Water, Sewer & Trash Paid - This upstairs large studio with 1 bathroom has a full kitchen, lots of window that brings in tons of natural light. It also features a lot of storage. Just blocks away from downtown Eugene and the Lane County Fair Ground. Close to shopping and almost everything you’ll need.

Water, sewer and garbage included in rent.

Appliances/Amenities Include:
Range
Refrigerator

No Smoking
No Pets
No Co-Signers
1 year lease term
Proof of renters insurance required

Visit our website at www.Northwoodspm.com to view our other available properties.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2576214)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1382 Lincoln Street have any available units?
1382 Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eugene, OR.
How much is rent in Eugene, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Eugene Rent Report.
Is 1382 Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
1382 Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1382 Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
No, 1382 Lincoln Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Eugene.
Does 1382 Lincoln Street offer parking?
No, 1382 Lincoln Street does not offer parking.
Does 1382 Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1382 Lincoln Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1382 Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 1382 Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 1382 Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 1382 Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1382 Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1382 Lincoln Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1382 Lincoln Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1382 Lincoln Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Southtowne
2555 Portland Street
Eugene, OR 97405
The Crossings
4175 Wagner St
Eugene, OR 97402
Skybox + Courtside
1425 Villard St
Eugene, OR 97403
The Tennyson at Crescent Village
2850 Shadowview Drive
Eugene, OR 97408
West Hills Village
1459 City View St
Eugene, OR 97402
Ecco
60 Hatton Ave
Eugene, OR 97404
Parkside Apartments
4075 Aerial Way
Eugene, OR 97402
Crescent Park
2940 Crescent Ave
Eugene, OR 97408

Similar Pages

Eugene 1 BedroomsEugene 2 Bedrooms
Eugene Apartments with ParkingEugene Dog Friendly Apartments
Eugene Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Springfield, ORSalem, ORCorvallis, OR
Junction City, ORSutherlin, ORRoseburg, OR
Albany, ORPhilomath, ORCreswell, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

BethelNortheast EugeneRiver Road
ChurchillHarlowCal Young
Jefferson WestsideWest University

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Oregon
Oregon State University