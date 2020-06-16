All apartments in Eugene
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1065 N Pond Road

1065 North Pond Road · (541) 654-5587
Location

1065 North Pond Road, Eugene, OR 97401
Goodpasture Island

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1065 N Pond Road · Avail. Oct 1

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1125 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1065 N Pond Road Available 10/01/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.By Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home. It is located off of Goodpasture Island Rd, right by Delta Ponds and close to walking paths. It is also just minutes from plenty of shopping. This home features lots of windows and skylights in every room to create lots of natural lighting. The vaulted ceiling in the living room and master bedroom make the home feel very spacious. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and patio door that leads to a fenced back yard. Home is equipped with electric cadet heaters and A/C. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups ready for use as well as lots of storage space. Single-car garage with opener, great for storage and secure parking. Kitchen appliances include range, dishwasher, and disposal. Tenant to provide refrigerator. Complete landscaping is provided by the HOA. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including: water, sewer, garbage, and gas. Smoking is permitted outside only. Renter's insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 per occurrence is required for this property.

55 AND OLDER COMMUNITY.

Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. There are current tenants in the unit, so please DO NOT DISTURB them, and only view from the street.

VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:

Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1843398?source=marketing

If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.

Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned, but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital grade cleaners prior to move-in.

CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease

*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.

CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease

PET TERMS: Two max, INDOOR only, under 25lbs, upon owner approval. . An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Chows, Pit Bulls {AKA: American Bulldog, American Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, any other commonly used alternate names for Pit Bulls, or any animal which appears to Acorn Property Management to be a Pit Bull}, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Akitas, Doberman Pinschers, Shar Peis, Wolf-Hybrids, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".

Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.

Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.

Acorn Property Management
214 Pioneer Parkway West
Springfield, OR 97477
info@acornpm.net
(541) 654-5587
www.acornpm.net

The base deposit for this property is $2,392.50. Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms.

(RLNE5067254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

