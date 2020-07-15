Amenities

1014 N Pond Road Available 08/14/20 55+.Amazing 2BD/2BA unit.Next to Delta Ponds.1-car Gar.Fenced Yard w/ Yard Care.Pets? - This wonderful 2 bed/2 bath Garden Isle Estates duplex is a warm and inviting home. It is located off of Goodpasture Island Rd, right by Delta Ponds and close to walking paths. It is also just minutes from plenty of shopping at Valley River Center. This home features lots of windows and skylights in every room to create lots of natural lighting. Brand new beautiful luxury vinyl plank flooring installed through the home. The vaulted ceiling in the living room and dining room make the home feel very spacious. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and patio door that leads to a fenced back yard. Home is equipped with electric cadet heaters and A/C. Laundry room with washer/dryer hookups ready for use as well as lots of storage space. Single-car garage with opener, great for storage and secure parking. Kitchen appliances include range, dishwasher, disposal, and refrigerator. Complete landscaping is provided by the HOA. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including: water, sewer, garbage, and gas. Smoking is permitted outside only. Renter's insurance in the amount of at least $100,000 per occurrence is required for this property.



55 AND OLDER COMMUNITY.



Please feel free to drive by and take a look at the property. There are current tenants in the unit, so please DO NOT DISTURB them, and only view from the street.



VIEWING INSTRUCTIONS:



Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2030392?source=marketing



If the property is unavailable to view at this time, this link will also take you to a waiting list that will notify you when the property is ready to view.



Note: Please view the property at your own discretion and take protective measures for yourself. The unit has been cleaned, but is not sanitized between viewings. The property is to be sanitized with hospital grade cleaners prior to move-in.



CONTRACT TERMS: Fixed-Term Lease



*Unfortunately, this property does not allow the use of a co-signer.



PET TERMS: Two max, INDOOR only, under 25lbs, upon owner approval. . An increased security deposit & monthly rent is required per pet. Pet must be at least 1.5 years old (no Chows, Pit Bulls {AKA: American Bulldog, American Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, any other commonly used alternate names for Pit Bulls, or any animal which appears to Acorn Property Management to be a Pit Bull}, Presa Canarios, Rottweilers, Akitas, Doberman Pinschers, Shar Peis, Wolf-Hybrids, or any mix of any breed listed above). For additional information about Pets and Acorn Property Management, visit our website at www.acornpm.net and click on "Resources", "Download Forms", "Pet Requirements".



Please be advised that the availability date is an estimate only. Due to factors beyond our control, the property may not be ready for move-in on that exact date.



Acorn Property Management

214 Pioneer Parkway West

Springfield, OR 97477

info@acornpm.net

(541) 654-5587

www.acornpm.net



The base deposit for this property is $2,242.50. Alternatively, there is an option to purchase a non-refundable bond at a lower cost. For more information about the bond, please visit our website under download forms



(RLNE4743949)