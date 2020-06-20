Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

961 NW Van Buren Ave Available 07/15/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Spacious, perfectly located 5 Bedroom Home! - Check out this roomy, updated home! Campus close with 5 bedrooms above ground level, two kitchens and a fenced back patio area. Perfectly located near downtown and OSU campus. Many updates throughout. No smoking, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Washer/dryer included for tenant use. Photos show renovations in progress. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!



(RLNE4366962)