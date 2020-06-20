All apartments in Corvallis
961 NW Van Buren Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

961 NW Van Buren Ave

961 Northwest Van Buren Avenue · (541) 754-6102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

961 Northwest Van Buren Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 961 NW Van Buren Ave · Avail. Jul 15

$3,125

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 4132 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
961 NW Van Buren Ave Available 07/15/20 APPLICATIONS PENDING - APPLICATIONS PENDING - Spacious, perfectly located 5 Bedroom Home! - Check out this roomy, updated home! Campus close with 5 bedrooms above ground level, two kitchens and a fenced back patio area. Perfectly located near downtown and OSU campus. Many updates throughout. No smoking, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Washer/dryer included for tenant use. Photos show renovations in progress. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!

(RLNE4366962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 961 NW Van Buren Ave have any available units?
961 NW Van Buren Ave has a unit available for $3,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 961 NW Van Buren Ave have?
Some of 961 NW Van Buren Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 961 NW Van Buren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
961 NW Van Buren Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 961 NW Van Buren Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 961 NW Van Buren Ave is pet friendly.
Does 961 NW Van Buren Ave offer parking?
No, 961 NW Van Buren Ave does not offer parking.
Does 961 NW Van Buren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 961 NW Van Buren Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 961 NW Van Buren Ave have a pool?
No, 961 NW Van Buren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 961 NW Van Buren Ave have accessible units?
No, 961 NW Van Buren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 961 NW Van Buren Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 961 NW Van Buren Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
