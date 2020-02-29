All apartments in Corvallis
622 NW 29th St.

622 Northwest 29th Street · (541) 752-4000
Location

622 Northwest 29th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 622 NW 29th St. · Avail. Jul 21

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 3168 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
622 NW 29th St. Available 07/21/20 Furnished BIG House on 29th and Polk Ave. - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html
* 5 large bedrooms, huge bonus room and basement
* 2 bathrooms in the hallway, one has a jetted jacuzzi tub! Three bedrooms have their own sink in the bedroom
* Partially furnished throughout with beds in each room and a 55" HDTV in living room
* Close to OSU
* 2 blocks to Greek row and Harrison Blvd.
* 5 minutes bike ride to Oregon State University
* Wood floors throughout most of the house
* Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen, great
for entertaining
* Laminate counters, one fridges upstairs, deep freeze freezer in basement, dishwasher, electric oven/stove, microwave, Washer and Dryer included
* Off-street parking for four cars
* Central Heating
* Detached Carport

Terms: Lease through June/July 2021

Pet Policy: No pets please

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

2020 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

(RLNE2263707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

