Amenities
622 NW 29th St. Available 07/21/20 Furnished BIG House on 29th and Polk Ave. - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html
* 5 large bedrooms, huge bonus room and basement
* 2 bathrooms in the hallway, one has a jetted jacuzzi tub! Three bedrooms have their own sink in the bedroom
* Partially furnished throughout with beds in each room and a 55" HDTV in living room
* Close to OSU
* 2 blocks to Greek row and Harrison Blvd.
* 5 minutes bike ride to Oregon State University
* Wood floors throughout most of the house
* Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen, great
for entertaining
* Laminate counters, one fridges upstairs, deep freeze freezer in basement, dishwasher, electric oven/stove, microwave, Washer and Dryer included
* Off-street parking for four cars
* Central Heating
* Detached Carport
Terms: Lease through June/July 2021
Pet Policy: No pets please
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed
