Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

622 NW 29th St. Available 07/21/20 Furnished BIG House on 29th and Polk Ave. - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html

* 5 large bedrooms, huge bonus room and basement

* 2 bathrooms in the hallway, one has a jetted jacuzzi tub! Three bedrooms have their own sink in the bedroom

* Partially furnished throughout with beds in each room and a 55" HDTV in living room

* Close to OSU

* 2 blocks to Greek row and Harrison Blvd.

* 5 minutes bike ride to Oregon State University

* Wood floors throughout most of the house

* Open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen, great

for entertaining

* Laminate counters, one fridges upstairs, deep freeze freezer in basement, dishwasher, electric oven/stove, microwave, Washer and Dryer included

* Off-street parking for four cars

* Central Heating

* Detached Carport



Terms: Lease through June/July 2021



Pet Policy: No pets please



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed



(RLNE2263707)