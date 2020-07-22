All apartments in Corvallis
621 NW 17th St
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

621 NW 17th St

621 Northwest 17th Street · No Longer Available
Corvallis
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedroom Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Apartments with Balconies
Location

621 Northwest 17th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
extra storage
621 NW 17th St Available 08/14/20 Comfortable 2 Bedroom Home in the Heart of Corvallis - Check out this darling 2 bedroom, one bath home, conveniently located in the heart of Corvallis near shopping, parks and OSU campus. Stylish updates include stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Enjoy outdoor living in the large, partially fenced backyard. One car garage for parking or additional storage. No smoking, pets considered with owner approval and additional deposit. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management for mre information or to schedule a viewing, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!

(RLNE5925031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 NW 17th St have any available units?
621 NW 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corvallis, OR.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 621 NW 17th St have?
Some of 621 NW 17th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 NW 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
621 NW 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 NW 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 621 NW 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 621 NW 17th St offer parking?
Yes, 621 NW 17th St offers parking.
Does 621 NW 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 NW 17th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 NW 17th St have a pool?
No, 621 NW 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 621 NW 17th St have accessible units?
No, 621 NW 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 621 NW 17th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 621 NW 17th St does not have units with dishwashers.
