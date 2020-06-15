Amenities

w/d hookup parking coffee bar

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities coffee bar parking

526 NW 18th Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom Home ~ Close to Campus - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 6/15/21



Look no further, welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house located within walking distance to the OSU campus! Enjoy the convenience of washer and dryer hookups, off street parking and large yard with landscaping provided. Located within walking distance to the OSU campus, Monroe, Fred Meyer, restaurants and shopping this house provides all the amenities you need. Dont hesitate, this property wont last long! Call or come by our office today to get more information on how to view this rental!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!



(RLNE3180419)