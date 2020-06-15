All apartments in Corvallis
Find more places like 526 NW 18th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corvallis, OR
/
526 NW 18th
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

526 NW 18th

526 Northwest 18th Street · (541) 753-3620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corvallis
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

526 Northwest 18th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 526 NW 18th · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1 Bath · 1610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
526 NW 18th Available 07/01/20 4 Bedroom Home ~ Close to Campus - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 6/15/21

Look no further, welcome home to this spacious 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom house located within walking distance to the OSU campus! Enjoy the convenience of washer and dryer hookups, off street parking and large yard with landscaping provided. Located within walking distance to the OSU campus, Monroe, Fred Meyer, restaurants and shopping this house provides all the amenities you need. Dont hesitate, this property wont last long! Call or come by our office today to get more information on how to view this rental!

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!

(RLNE3180419)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 NW 18th have any available units?
526 NW 18th has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
Is 526 NW 18th currently offering any rent specials?
526 NW 18th isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 NW 18th pet-friendly?
No, 526 NW 18th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 526 NW 18th offer parking?
Yes, 526 NW 18th does offer parking.
Does 526 NW 18th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 526 NW 18th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 NW 18th have a pool?
No, 526 NW 18th does not have a pool.
Does 526 NW 18th have accessible units?
No, 526 NW 18th does not have accessible units.
Does 526 NW 18th have units with dishwashers?
No, 526 NW 18th does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 526 NW 18th have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 NW 18th does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 526 NW 18th?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St
Corvallis, OR 97330
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive
Corvallis, OR 97331
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard
Corvallis, OR 97333
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St
Corvallis, OR 97333
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street
Corvallis, OR 97330
Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd
Corvallis, OR 97330

Similar Pages

Corvallis 2 BedroomsCorvallis Apartments with Parking
Corvallis Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorvallis Luxury Places
Corvallis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORMcMinnville, ORFour Corners, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORLincoln City, ORLebanon, ORNewberg, OR
Dallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast Corvallis
Chintimini

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity