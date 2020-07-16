All apartments in Corvallis
Find more places like 485 NE Conifer.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corvallis, OR
/
485 NE Conifer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

485 NE Conifer

485 Northeast Conifer Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Corvallis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

485 Northeast Conifer Boulevard, Corvallis, OR 97330
Northeast Corvallis

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
485 NE Conifer Available 07/18/20 3 Bedroom Home ~ Near Village Green Park ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.
PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
PET RENT: $25 per month per pet

Welcome to this 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse conveniently located near shopping, Village Green Park and bus line. This updated town home features tiled kitchen counter, laminate flooring in living room and full bedroom, gas log fire place. One bedroom has french doors leading out to the deck above garage. Your furry best friend will enjoy spending time with you in your fenced yard which borders a green space.

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is PET Friendly!

(RLNE5177169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 485 NE Conifer have any available units?
485 NE Conifer doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corvallis, OR.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 485 NE Conifer have?
Some of 485 NE Conifer's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 485 NE Conifer currently offering any rent specials?
485 NE Conifer is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 485 NE Conifer pet-friendly?
Yes, 485 NE Conifer is pet friendly.
Does 485 NE Conifer offer parking?
Yes, 485 NE Conifer offers parking.
Does 485 NE Conifer have units with washers and dryers?
No, 485 NE Conifer does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 485 NE Conifer have a pool?
No, 485 NE Conifer does not have a pool.
Does 485 NE Conifer have accessible units?
No, 485 NE Conifer does not have accessible units.
Does 485 NE Conifer have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 485 NE Conifer has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive
Corvallis, OR 97331
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St
Corvallis, OR 97333
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard
Corvallis, OR 97333
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street
Corvallis, OR 97330
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St
Corvallis, OR 97330

Similar Pages

Corvallis 2 BedroomsCorvallis Apartments with Balconies
Corvallis Apartments with ParkingCorvallis Dog Friendly Apartments
Corvallis Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORMcMinnville, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORNewberg, OR
Albany, ORPhilomath, ORCreswell, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Chintimini

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus