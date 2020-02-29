All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

4668 SW 47th Place

4668 Southwest 47th Place · (541) 753-3620
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4668 Southwest 47th Place, Corvallis, OR 97333
Brooklane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4668 SW 47th Place · Avail. Jul 15

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1563 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
4668 SW 47th Place Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom Home ~ Near Corvallis Country Club - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21

See yourself in this bright and luminous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Feel cozy with a gas fireplace, create your next masterpiece with your own open concept kitchen and breakfast bar. Enjoy bountiful amenities including a gas stove, newer appliances, dishwasher an open and spacious living space, and a double car garage. This home has a fully fenced yard and deck perfect for summer gatherings, sunning, or a peaceful place to curl up with a good book. Centrally located, this home is a short distance to the Corvallis Country Club, Sunset Shopping Center and coffee shops. Call or come by the office to view this beautiful home today!

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!

(RLNE3666022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4668 SW 47th Place have any available units?
4668 SW 47th Place has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4668 SW 47th Place have?
Some of 4668 SW 47th Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4668 SW 47th Place currently offering any rent specials?
4668 SW 47th Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4668 SW 47th Place pet-friendly?
No, 4668 SW 47th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 4668 SW 47th Place offer parking?
Yes, 4668 SW 47th Place does offer parking.
Does 4668 SW 47th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4668 SW 47th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4668 SW 47th Place have a pool?
No, 4668 SW 47th Place does not have a pool.
Does 4668 SW 47th Place have accessible units?
No, 4668 SW 47th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4668 SW 47th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4668 SW 47th Place has units with dishwashers.
