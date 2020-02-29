Amenities

4668 SW 47th Place Available 07/15/20 2 Bedroom Home ~ Near Corvallis Country Club - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

JL ~ July Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/15/20 6/30/21



See yourself in this bright and luminous 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom home. Feel cozy with a gas fireplace, create your next masterpiece with your own open concept kitchen and breakfast bar. Enjoy bountiful amenities including a gas stove, newer appliances, dishwasher an open and spacious living space, and a double car garage. This home has a fully fenced yard and deck perfect for summer gatherings, sunning, or a peaceful place to curl up with a good book. Centrally located, this home is a short distance to the Corvallis Country Club, Sunset Shopping Center and coffee shops. Call or come by the office to view this beautiful home today!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is NOT Pet Friendly!



