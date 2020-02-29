All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:30 AM

415 NW 11th St

415 Northwest 11th Street · (541) 754-0928
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

415 Northwest 11th Street, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 415 NW 11th St · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6.5 Bath · 5000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Centrally Located Custom Home - Available Now: 5+ bedroom ~ 6 1/2 bathroom home just block from downtown and Oregon State University. Plenty of room to spread out with 5,000 sq ft of living space. Spacious 880 sq ft bonus room for entertaining, 160 sq ft sun room, large living room, dining room, and family room. Open kitchen floor plan with abundant cabinets, large pantry, island, gas cook top, oven, microwave, dishwasher and fridge. Granite countertops throughout the home. Heated double car garage, custom stained glass grand staircase and central vacuum system. Home comes with tenant maintained washer and dryer. Each bedroom has its own walk in closet and private bathroom. Master bedroom is on ground floor and includes a Jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom. Easy walk to campus, shopping, downtown, the library and bus routes.

No pet and No smoking. 12 month lease. Rent $4,200 per month with a base security deposit of $4,400. $50 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 years. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landscaping is included.

If you have any question or would like to set up a tour of the home contact Elite Property Management at 541-754-0928.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2284808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 NW 11th St have any available units?
415 NW 11th St has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 415 NW 11th St have?
Some of 415 NW 11th St's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 NW 11th St currently offering any rent specials?
415 NW 11th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 NW 11th St pet-friendly?
No, 415 NW 11th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 415 NW 11th St offer parking?
Yes, 415 NW 11th St does offer parking.
Does 415 NW 11th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 NW 11th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 NW 11th St have a pool?
No, 415 NW 11th St does not have a pool.
Does 415 NW 11th St have accessible units?
No, 415 NW 11th St does not have accessible units.
Does 415 NW 11th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 NW 11th St has units with dishwashers.
