415 NW 11th St

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Centrally Located Custom Home - Available Now: 5+ bedroom ~ 6 1/2 bathroom home just block from downtown and Oregon State University. Plenty of room to spread out with 5,000 sq ft of living space. Spacious 880 sq ft bonus room for entertaining, 160 sq ft sun room, large living room, dining room, and family room. Open kitchen floor plan with abundant cabinets, large pantry, island, gas cook top, oven, microwave, dishwasher and fridge. Granite countertops throughout the home. Heated double car garage, custom stained glass grand staircase and central vacuum system. Home comes with tenant maintained washer and dryer. Each bedroom has its own walk in closet and private bathroom. Master bedroom is on ground floor and includes a Jacuzzi tub in the master bathroom. Easy walk to campus, shopping, downtown, the library and bus routes.



No pet and No smoking. 12 month lease. Rent $4,200 per month with a base security deposit of $4,400. $50 application fee per applicant over the age of 18 years. Tenant responsible for all utilities. Landscaping is included.



If you have any question or would like to set up a tour of the home contact Elite Property Management at 541-754-0928.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2284808)