411 NW Kings Blvd Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.

PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

PET RENT: $25 per month per pet

SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 6/15/21



Youll have enough room for everyone to roam around in this open 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom pet friendly house within biking distance of OSU. Youll enjoy a newly remodeled kitchen with a modern look, dishwasher and landscaping provided with a lovely, spacious yard. This home also features washer and dryer hookups and off-street parking. Its only a short walk to Monroe, Fred Meyer, shopping and Franklin Square Park. Call or come by the office today for more information on how to view this rental!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is PET Friendly!



(RLNE2204673)