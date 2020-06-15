All apartments in Corvallis
411 NW Kings Blvd

411 Northwest Kings Boulevard · (541) 753-3620
Location

411 Northwest Kings Boulevard, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 411 NW Kings Blvd · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1547 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
411 NW Kings Blvd Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom House ~ Close to Campus ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.
PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
PET RENT: $25 per month per pet
SL ~ School Lease ~ Sign a lease from 7/1/20 6/15/21

Youll have enough room for everyone to roam around in this open 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom pet friendly house within biking distance of OSU. Youll enjoy a newly remodeled kitchen with a modern look, dishwasher and landscaping provided with a lovely, spacious yard. This home also features washer and dryer hookups and off-street parking. Its only a short walk to Monroe, Fred Meyer, shopping and Franklin Square Park. Call or come by the office today for more information on how to view this rental!

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is PET Friendly!

(RLNE2204673)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 411 NW Kings Blvd have any available units?
411 NW Kings Blvd has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 411 NW Kings Blvd have?
Some of 411 NW Kings Blvd's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 411 NW Kings Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
411 NW Kings Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 411 NW Kings Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 411 NW Kings Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 411 NW Kings Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 411 NW Kings Blvd does offer parking.
Does 411 NW Kings Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 411 NW Kings Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 411 NW Kings Blvd have a pool?
No, 411 NW Kings Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 411 NW Kings Blvd have accessible units?
No, 411 NW Kings Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 411 NW Kings Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 411 NW Kings Blvd has units with dishwashers.
