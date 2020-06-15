Amenities

4010 SW Western Blvd. Available 06/20/20 5 bed 2 bath, Huge Yard, 1/2 mile to OSU - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html

* 5 bedrooms. 2 bath, clean and fresh

*Just 10 minutes from Oregon State University and a few minutes from groceries, gas, and restaurants

* The open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen, great for entertaining

* New washer and dryer, fridge, and dishwasher

* Security Deposit Base: $2,750

* Residents responsible for all utilities



Terms: Lease through June 2021



Pet Policy: Pet Free Property



Year Built: 1959



Note: This home is unfurnished



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



