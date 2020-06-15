All apartments in Corvallis
Find more places like 4010 SW Western Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Corvallis, OR
/
4010 SW Western Blvd.
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:48 AM

4010 SW Western Blvd.

4010 Southwest Western Boulevard · (541) 752-4000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Corvallis
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4010 Southwest Western Boulevard, Corvallis, OR 97333
West Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4010 SW Western Blvd. · Avail. Jun 20

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 1700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
4010 SW Western Blvd. Available 06/20/20 5 bed 2 bath, Huge Yard, 1/2 mile to OSU - * Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html
* 5 bedrooms. 2 bath, clean and fresh
*Just 10 minutes from Oregon State University and a few minutes from groceries, gas, and restaurants
* The open floor plan from the living room to the kitchen, great for entertaining
* New washer and dryer, fridge, and dishwasher
* Security Deposit Base: $2,750
* Residents responsible for all utilities

Terms: Lease through June 2021

Pet Policy: Pet Free Property

Year Built: 1959

Note: This home is unfurnished

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2020 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

(RLNE5811030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4010 SW Western Blvd. have any available units?
4010 SW Western Blvd. has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
Is 4010 SW Western Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
4010 SW Western Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4010 SW Western Blvd. pet-friendly?
No, 4010 SW Western Blvd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 4010 SW Western Blvd. offer parking?
No, 4010 SW Western Blvd. does not offer parking.
Does 4010 SW Western Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4010 SW Western Blvd. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4010 SW Western Blvd. have a pool?
No, 4010 SW Western Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 4010 SW Western Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 4010 SW Western Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4010 SW Western Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4010 SW Western Blvd. has units with dishwashers.
Does 4010 SW Western Blvd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 4010 SW Western Blvd. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 4010 SW Western Blvd.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Conifer Place Apartments
213 NE Conifer Blvd
Corvallis, OR 97330
Arcade
440 Northwest 23rd Street
Corvallis, OR 97330
Creekside Apartments
1613 SW 49th St
Corvallis, OR 97333
Park at 5th
635 NW 5th St
Corvallis, OR 97330
Timberhill Meadows
2600 NW Century Drive
Corvallis, OR 97331
Santana Court
2610 Southwest Western Boulevard
Corvallis, OR 97333

Similar Pages

Corvallis 2 BedroomsCorvallis Apartments with Parking
Corvallis Dog Friendly ApartmentsCorvallis Luxury Places
Corvallis Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Eugene, ORSpringfield, ORSalem, ORMcMinnville, ORFour Corners, OR
Junction City, ORSilverton, ORLincoln City, ORLebanon, ORNewberg, OR
Dallas, ORSweet Home, ORCreswell, ORKeizer, ORAlbany, OR

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northeast Corvallis
Chintimini

Apartments Near Colleges

Oregon State UniversityUniversity of Oregon
Linfield College-McMinnville Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity