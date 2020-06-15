All apartments in Corvallis
3255 NW Fillmore Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3255 NW Fillmore Ave

3255 Northwest Fillmore Avenue · (541) 754-6102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3255 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 3255 NW Fillmore Ave · Avail. Jul 15

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath · 2702 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3255 NW Fillmore Ave Available 07/15/20 Spacious, Centrally Located 5-Bedroom Home - Check out this spacious and comfortable home, perfectly located walking distance from OSU Campus and near great parks and shopping! Five roomy bedrooms, two full baths, plus a huge downstairs rec room, an over-sized one-car garage and a fenced back yard. The large eat in kitchen features newer vinyl and updated appliances, including a dishwasher and disposal. No pets, no smoking. Utilities are tenant paid, landscaping is tenant responsibility or can be included in the lease for an additional $125/month. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or to schedule a viewing, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3901234)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3255 NW Fillmore Ave have any available units?
3255 NW Fillmore Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3255 NW Fillmore Ave have?
Some of 3255 NW Fillmore Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3255 NW Fillmore Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3255 NW Fillmore Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3255 NW Fillmore Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3255 NW Fillmore Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 3255 NW Fillmore Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3255 NW Fillmore Ave does offer parking.
Does 3255 NW Fillmore Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3255 NW Fillmore Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3255 NW Fillmore Ave have a pool?
No, 3255 NW Fillmore Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3255 NW Fillmore Ave have accessible units?
No, 3255 NW Fillmore Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3255 NW Fillmore Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3255 NW Fillmore Ave has units with dishwashers.
