3255 NW Fillmore Ave Available 07/15/20 Spacious, Centrally Located 5-Bedroom Home - Check out this spacious and comfortable home, perfectly located walking distance from OSU Campus and near great parks and shopping! Five roomy bedrooms, two full baths, plus a huge downstairs rec room, an over-sized one-car garage and a fenced back yard. The large eat in kitchen features newer vinyl and updated appliances, including a dishwasher and disposal. No pets, no smoking. Utilities are tenant paid, landscaping is tenant responsibility or can be included in the lease for an additional $125/month. Contact Windermere Willamette Valley Property Management at 541-754-6102 for more information or to schedule a viewing, or visit us at www.WWVPM.com to apply online!



