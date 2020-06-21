All apartments in Corvallis
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

3149 NE Powderhorn

3149 Powderhorn Place · No Longer Available
Location

3149 Powderhorn Place, Corvallis, OR 97330
Northeast Corvallis

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
3149 NE Powderhorn Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse ~ North Corvallis ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)
PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.
PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.
PET RENT: $25 per month per pet

You'll love this pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse just minutes from 9th street shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This home features a spacious layout, dishwasher and washer and dryer hook-ups. Everything you'll need with a fenced yard perfect for summer gatherings, sunning, and a place for your pets to play. Enjoy the convenience of an attached single car garage. Don't hesitate, this home won't last long, call or come by our office today for information on how to view this rental!

All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is PET Friendly!

(RLNE1858035)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3149 NE Powderhorn have any available units?
3149 NE Powderhorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Corvallis, OR.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 3149 NE Powderhorn have?
Some of 3149 NE Powderhorn's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3149 NE Powderhorn currently offering any rent specials?
3149 NE Powderhorn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3149 NE Powderhorn pet-friendly?
Yes, 3149 NE Powderhorn is pet friendly.
Does 3149 NE Powderhorn offer parking?
Yes, 3149 NE Powderhorn does offer parking.
Does 3149 NE Powderhorn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3149 NE Powderhorn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3149 NE Powderhorn have a pool?
No, 3149 NE Powderhorn does not have a pool.
Does 3149 NE Powderhorn have accessible units?
No, 3149 NE Powderhorn does not have accessible units.
Does 3149 NE Powderhorn have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3149 NE Powderhorn has units with dishwashers.
