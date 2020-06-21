Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

3149 NE Powderhorn Available 07/15/20 3 Bedroom Townhouse ~ North Corvallis ~ Pet Friendly - APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (Non-Refundable)

PET DEPOSIT: $250 per pet under 15 lbs.

PET DEPOSIT: $350 per pet over 15 lbs.

PET RENT: $25 per month per pet



You'll love this pet friendly 3 bedroom 2 bathroom townhouse just minutes from 9th street shopping, restaurants and entertainment. This home features a spacious layout, dishwasher and washer and dryer hook-ups. Everything you'll need with a fenced yard perfect for summer gatherings, sunning, and a place for your pets to play. Enjoy the convenience of an attached single car garage. Don't hesitate, this home won't last long, call or come by our office today for information on how to view this rental!



All rentals are NON-SMOKING. This rental is PET Friendly!



(RLNE1858035)