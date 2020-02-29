Amenities

2925 NW Fillmore Ave. Available 07/05/20 Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom home! - This charming home is fully furnished with all the amenities one needs to live comfortably. This includes kitchen supplies, couches, tables, and beds. It has a mature garden that is professionally maintained. It is in the perfect location for public transit and cycle commuting. Only 1/2 mile to groceries, gas, and Oregon State. This is a pet free home and a strict non-smoking policy is enforced.



Features Include:



- Furniture and yard care included in the rent

- Pay your rent online and easily contact management

- Lots of natural light

- Beautiful wood floors throughout

- Laundry with washer and dryer

- Efficient kitchen with dish washer, large sink, electric oven and stove, and refrigerator

- Clean bathroom

- Forced air heating

- Spacious living room with lots of natural light

- Beautiful and private back yard



Professionally managed by Chateau Management. Call Brayden at (541)752-4000 to check it out!



LEASE TERMS



Pet Policy: Pet Free Property



Lease Through June or July 2021



Originally Built: 1900 completely renovated and beautiful!



Note: This home is fully furnished and beautifully remodeled and maintained



Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



No Pets Allowed



