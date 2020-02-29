All apartments in Corvallis
2925 NW Fillmore Ave.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

2925 NW Fillmore Ave.

2925 Northwest Fillmore Avenue · (541) 752-4000
Location

2925 Northwest Fillmore Avenue, Corvallis, OR 97330

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. · Avail. Jul 5

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
e-payments
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
e-payments
2925 NW Fillmore Ave. Available 07/05/20 Beautiful fully furnished 3 bedroom home! - This charming home is fully furnished with all the amenities one needs to live comfortably. This includes kitchen supplies, couches, tables, and beds. It has a mature garden that is professionally maintained. It is in the perfect location for public transit and cycle commuting. Only 1/2 mile to groceries, gas, and Oregon State. This is a pet free home and a strict non-smoking policy is enforced.

Apply online at http://www.yourchateau.com/available-rentals.html

Features Include:

- Furniture and yard care included in the rent
- Pay your rent online and easily contact management
- Lots of natural light
- Beautiful wood floors throughout
- Laundry with washer and dryer
- Efficient kitchen with dish washer, large sink, electric oven and stove, and refrigerator
- Clean bathroom
- Forced air heating
- Spacious living room with lots of natural light
- Beautiful and private back yard

Professionally managed by Chateau Management. Call Brayden at (541)752-4000 to check it out!

LEASE TERMS

Pet Policy: Pet Free Property

Lease Through June or July 2021

Originally Built: 1900 completely renovated and beautiful!

Note: This home is fully furnished and beautifully remodeled and maintained

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

2020 CHATEAU MANAGEMENT ALL RIGHTS RESERVED, ALL COPYING OF PHOTOGRAPHS OR CONTENT FROM THIS INFORMATION IS PROHIBITED

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4028453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. have any available units?
2925 NW Fillmore Ave. has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Corvallis, OR?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Corvallis Rent Report.
What amenities does 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. have?
Some of 2925 NW Fillmore Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2925 NW Fillmore Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Corvallis.
Does 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. offer parking?
No, 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. have a pool?
No, 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2925 NW Fillmore Ave. has units with dishwashers.
